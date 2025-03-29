Does Inzoi have multiplayer?

Inzoi is a life sim game in which you are responsible for creating and managing a whole neighborhood of virtual people called Zois. You can customize each Zoi as well as their houses, buildings, streets, and the scenery of your digital world.

Inzoi does not have multiplayer. However, the game lets you share your creations with the community via Canvas, an in-game creation-sharing platform. Read on to learn how you can use this platform to share your own creations.

What is Canvas in Inzoi and how can you use it?

Canvas is an in-game creation-sharing platform through which you can view and download outfits, furniture, characters, etc created by other players to add to your own world. Canvas can be accessed by pressing the blue Canvas icon on the top right corner of the screen. Players can also 'like' a creation by pressing the heart icon to save it for later.

To upload to Canvas, press the "Upload to Canvas" button while in the editor screen. A small window will pop up where you will have to name your creation and add a small description if you want. You can also add tags to make it easier to search. Then press the blue "Upload to Canvas" button on the bottom right of the menu and your creation will now be available for others to see and download.

Inzoi allows you to customize interiors (Image via Krafton)

Inzoi contains life sim mechanics such as character creation, building tools, social interactions, careers, education, relationships, families, skills, aging, and death. Players will have to ensure that their zois' needs — such as hunger, hygiene, social, and sleep — are met if they want to see them succeed. The title also has a Karma system where good actions result in rewards and bad actions lead to penalties.

Three maps will be playable on release: Dowon, which is based on Seoul; Bliss Bay, which is based on Los Angeles; and Cahaya, which is based on Indonesian beaches. The title will also launch with plugins for mod support.

