Inzoi is a life-simulation open-world game where players can directly control their characters — Bliss Bay and Dowon — to live the exact life they want. The game features careers, where the player can control the character in fulfilling certain tasks.

This guide will provide a list of various career options in the Inzoi.

All career options in Inzoi

The game offers a vast number of careers, which can be both part-time or full-time. Specific locations in the game will provide unique jobs that cannot be discovered anywhere else. The only way you can search for a job or enter the marketplace is with the help of a smartphone.

You can see the list of jobs available in the area and types of employment by clicking the Career Button displayed at the bottom of your screen. All information, such as timing, salary, qualification to fit a role, etc., is also included in each job description.

Regardless of whether your character has already worked in the field, most positions approve freshers at the first level. A red marking will appear to indicate if a job seems to be filled, but submissions are still being accepted. If your Zoi has been selected, the shift schedule will automatically be provided. And if the job is inside the city, an hour's notice will be given to your Zoi for traveling. But for jobs outside the city, an icon with a briefcase will be shown, and the role, the system will swap out a former employee to create room.

Career options for Bliss Bay in Inzoi

Company Name Designation Salary Working Hours Amusement Park Cashier 600 11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM

(7 days a week) Amusement Park Field Worker 600 11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM

(7 days a week) Amusement Park Office Worker 600 11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM

(7 days a week) Amusement Park Office Team Leader 900 11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM

(7 days a week) Aura Group Portfolio Manager TBD 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Aura Group Intern 270 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Aura Group Analyst 495 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Bliss Bay University Assistant Professor 168 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Bliss Bay University Full Professor 300 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Bliss Bay University Chair Professor 420 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Blue Moon Soft. Jobs Junior Developer 360 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Blue Moon Soft. Jobs Senior Developer 495 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Blue Moon Soft. Jobs Lead Developer 675 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Family Crew Newbie 252 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Family Crew Power Player 405 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Family Crew Boss 1080 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Golden Apple Burger Cashier 500 9:00 AM TO 7:00 PM

(7 days a week) Korea Defense Agency Sangbyeong 207 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Korea Defense Agency Captain 360 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Korea Defense Agency Colonel 675 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) McKenzie Furniture Store Cashier 500 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) McKenzie Furniture Store Manager 600 8:00 AM TO 10:00

(7 days a week) Phorcys Surf Shop Cashier 500 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) Phorcys Surf Shop Manager 600 8:00 AM TO 10:00

(7 days a week) Prometheus Eagles All-Star Athlete TBD 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Prometheus Eagles Rookie 108 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Prometheus Eagles Starting Player 495 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) THE News Reporter 315 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) THE News Editor 405 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) THE News Editor 675 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Themis & Jones Law Firm Junior Numerologist 300 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Themis & Jones Law Firm Senior Attorney 420 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week) Themis & Jones Law Firm Partner Attorney 720 9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM

(3 days a week)

Career options for Dowon in Inzoi

Company Name Designation Salary Working Hours Adam Entertainment Junior Trainee 400 8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(5 days a week) Adam Entertainment Senior Trainee 400 8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(5 days a week) Adam Entertainment Rookie Trainee 400 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(5 days a week) Adam Entertainment Employee 600 8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(5 days a week) Adam Entertainment Team Lead 900 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Adam Entertainment CEO 1500 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(5 days a week) Aramir Group Secretary 270 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Aramir Group Chief Secretary 495 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Aramir Group Moving 1080 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) AZ Convenience Store Cashier 500 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) AZ Convenience Store Manager 600 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) DG Esports Amateur Gamer 108 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) DG Esports Pro Gamer 240 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) DG Esports Legendary Gamer 600 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Doweon All Resolved Rescue Team Member 252 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Doweon All Resolved HR Team Lead 405 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Doweon All Resolved CEO 1080 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(3 days a week) Dowon Deli Cashier 500 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) Dowon Fire Station Trainee Firefighter 600 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) Dowon Fire Station Lieutenant 700 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) Dowon Fire Station Captain 900 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) Dowon Fire Station Battalion Chief 1200 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week) Dowon Fire Station Assistant Chief 1500 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

(7 days a week)

