All career options in Inzoi

Inzoi is a life-simulation open-world game where players can directly control their characters — Bliss Bay and Dowon — to live the exact life they want. The game features careers, where the player can control the character in fulfilling certain tasks.
Ad
This guide will provide a list of various career options in the Inzoi.
The game offers a vast number of careers, which can be both part-time or full-time. Specific locations in the game will provide unique jobs that cannot be discovered anywhere else. The only way you can search for a job or enter the marketplace is with the help of a smartphone.
Ad
Trending
You can see the list of jobs available in the area and types of employment by clicking the Career Button displayed at the bottom of your screen. All information, such as timing, salary, qualification to fit a role, etc., is also included in each job description.
Regardless of whether your character has already worked in the field, most positions approve freshers at the first level. A red marking will appear to indicate if a job seems to be filled, but submissions are still being accepted. If your Zoi has been selected, the shift schedule will automatically be provided. And if the job is inside the city, an hour's notice will be given to your Zoi for traveling. But for jobs outside the city, an icon with a briefcase will be shown, and the role, the system will swap out a former employee to create room.
Ad
Upon being employed, your shift schedule will be signaled to your Zoi. If the job is inside the city, your Zoi will be given an hour's notice for traveling. But for jobs outside the city, an icon with a briefcase will be shown, and the transportation will be taken care of when the shift begins.
Career options for Bliss Bay in Inzoi
Company Name
Designation
Salary
Working Hours
Amusement Park
Cashier
600
11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM (7 days a week)
Amusement Park
Field Worker
600
11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM (7 days a week)
Amusement Park
Office Worker
600
11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM (7 days a week)
Amusement Park
Office Team Leader
900
11:00 AM TO 10:00 PM (7 days a week)
Aura Group
Portfolio Manager
TBD
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Aura Group
Intern
270
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Aura Group
Analyst
495
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Bliss Bay University
Assistant Professor
168
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Bliss Bay University
Full Professor
300
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Bliss Bay University
Chair Professor
420
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Blue Moon Soft. Jobs
Junior Developer
360
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Blue Moon Soft. Jobs
Senior Developer
495
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Blue Moon Soft. Jobs
Lead Developer
675
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Family Crew
Newbie
252
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Family Crew
Power Player
405
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Family Crew
Boss
1080
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Golden Apple Burger
Cashier
500
9:00 AM TO 7:00 PM (7 days a week)
Korea Defense Agency
Sangbyeong
207
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Korea Defense Agency
Captain
360
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Korea Defense Agency
Colonel
675
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
McKenzie Furniture Store
Cashier
500
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
McKenzie Furniture Store
Manager
600
8:00 AM TO 10:00 (7 days a week)
Phorcys Surf Shop
Cashier
500
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Phorcys Surf Shop
Manager
600
8:00 AM TO 10:00 (7 days a week)
Prometheus Eagles
All-Star Athlete
TBD
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Prometheus Eagles
Rookie
108
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Prometheus Eagles
Starting Player
495
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
THE News
Reporter
315
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
THE News
Editor
405
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
THE News
Editor
675
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Themis & Jones Law Firm
Junior Numerologist
300
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Themis & Jones Law Firm
Senior Attorney
420
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Themis & Jones Law Firm
Partner Attorney
720
9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM (3 days a week)
Ad
Career options for Dowon in Inzoi
Company Name
Designation
Salary
Working Hours
Adam Entertainment
Junior Trainee
400
8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (5 days a week)
Adam Entertainment
Senior Trainee
400
8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (5 days a week)
Adam Entertainment
Rookie Trainee
400
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (5 days a week)
Adam Entertainment
Employee
600
8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (5 days a week)
Adam Entertainment
Team Lead
900
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Adam Entertainment
CEO
1500
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (5 days a week)
Aramir Group
Secretary
270
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Aramir Group
Chief Secretary
495
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Aramir Group
Moving
1080
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
AZ Convenience Store
Cashier
500
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
AZ Convenience Store
Manager
600
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
DG Esports
Amateur Gamer
108
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
DG Esports
Pro Gamer
240
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
DG Esports
Legendary Gamer
600
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Doweon All Resolved
Rescue Team Member
252
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Doweon All Resolved
HR Team Lead
405
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Doweon All Resolved
CEO
1080
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (3 days a week)
Dowon Deli
Cashier
500
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station
Trainee Firefighter
600
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station
Lieutenant
700
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station
Captain
900
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station
Battalion Chief
1200
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station
Assistant Chief
1500
9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (7 days a week)
Ad
For more news and updates on Inzoi, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.