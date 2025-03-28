All career options in Inzoi

(Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Inzoi is a life-simulation open-world game where players can directly control their characters — Bliss Bay and Dowon — to live the exact life they want. The game features careers, where the player can control the character in fulfilling certain tasks.

This guide will provide a list of various career options in the Inzoi.

All career options in Inzoi

Inzoi is an exciting life-simulation game (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
The game offers a vast number of careers, which can be both part-time or full-time. Specific locations in the game will provide unique jobs that cannot be discovered anywhere else. The only way you can search for a job or enter the marketplace is with the help of a smartphone.

You can see the list of jobs available in the area and types of employment by clicking the Career Button displayed at the bottom of your screen. All information, such as timing, salary, qualification to fit a role, etc., is also included in each job description.

Regardless of whether your character has already worked in the field, most positions approve freshers at the first level. A red marking will appear to indicate if a job seems to be filled, but submissions are still being accepted. If your Zoi has been selected, the shift schedule will automatically be provided. And if the job is inside the city, an hour's notice will be given to your Zoi for traveling. But for jobs outside the city, an icon with a briefcase will be shown, and the role, the system will swap out a former employee to create room.

Upon being employed, your shift schedule will be signaled to your Zoi. If the job is inside the city, your Zoi will be given an hour's notice for traveling. But for jobs outside the city, an icon with a briefcase will be shown, and the transportation will be taken care of when the shift begins.

Career options for Bliss Bay in Inzoi

Company Name DesignationSalaryWorking Hours
Amusement ParkCashier60011:00 AM TO 10:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Amusement ParkField Worker60011:00 AM TO 10:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Amusement ParkOffice Worker60011:00 AM TO 10:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Amusement ParkOffice Team Leader90011:00 AM TO 10:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Aura GroupPortfolio ManagerTBD9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Aura GroupIntern2709:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Aura GroupAnalyst4959:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Bliss Bay UniversityAssistant Professor1689:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Bliss Bay UniversityFull Professor3009:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Bliss Bay UniversityChair Professor4209:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Blue Moon Soft. JobsJunior Developer3609:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Blue Moon Soft. JobsSenior Developer4959:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Blue Moon Soft. JobsLead Developer6759:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Family CrewNewbie2529:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Family CrewPower Player4059:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Family CrewBoss10809:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Golden Apple BurgerCashier5009:00 AM TO 7:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Korea Defense AgencySangbyeong2079:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Korea Defense AgencyCaptain3609:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Korea Defense AgencyColonel6759:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
McKenzie Furniture StoreCashier5009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
McKenzie Furniture StoreManager6008:00 AM TO 10:00
(7 days a week)
Phorcys Surf ShopCashier5009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Phorcys Surf ShopManager6008:00 AM TO 10:00
(7 days a week)
Prometheus Eagles All-Star AthleteTBD9:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Prometheus EaglesRookie1089:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Prometheus EaglesStarting Player4959:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
THE NewsReporter3159:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
THE News Editor4059:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
THE NewsEditor6759:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Themis & Jones Law FirmJunior Numerologist3009:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Themis & Jones Law FirmSenior Attorney4209:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Themis & Jones Law FirmPartner Attorney7209:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Career options for Dowon in Inzoi

Company NameDesignationSalaryWorking Hours
Adam EntertainmentJunior Trainee4008:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(5 days a week)
Adam EntertainmentSenior Trainee4008:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(5 days a week)
Adam EntertainmentRookie Trainee4009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(5 days a week)
Adam EntertainmentEmployee6008:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(5 days a week)
Adam EntertainmentTeam Lead9009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Adam EntertainmentCEO15009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(5 days a week)
Aramir GroupSecretary2709:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Aramir GroupChief Secretary4959:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Aramir GroupMoving10809:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
AZ Convenience StoreCashier5009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
AZ Convenience StoreManager6009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
DG EsportsAmateur Gamer1089:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
DG EsportsPro Gamer2409:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
DG EsportsLegendary Gamer6009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Doweon All Resolved Rescue Team Member2529:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Doweon All Resolved HR Team Lead4059:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Doweon All Resolved CEO10809:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(3 days a week)
Dowon DeliCashier5009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Dowon Fire StationTrainee Firefighter6009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Dowon Fire StationLieutenant7009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station Captain9009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station Battalion Chief 12009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
Dowon Fire Station Assistant Chief 15009:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
(7 days a week)
For more news and updates on Inzoi, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

