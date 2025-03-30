How to get free money in Inzoi

Free money in InZoi isn't as hard to come by as you might think. Although the life sim mirrors real-world struggles, it offers plenty of ways to earn Meows (in-game currency) without grinding for hours. Whether you want a stable income, a quick cash boost, or even a riskier approach, there are multiple ways to get rich fast.

Ad

And if luck is on your side, you might just hit the jackpot with the lottery. Here’s how to stack up Meows and live the high life in InZoi.

Getting free money in Inzoi

A still from Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON)

Using the money cheat for instant cash

Ad

Trending

If you don't have much patience, unlimited free money in InZoi is just a matter of pushing a button using the game's internal money cheat. Just access the Psicat guide menu, and you will find a button called "money cheat." Press it, and your balance for your Zoi increases automatically by 100,000 Meows. And the best news? There's no cap as to how often you can perform this trick.

Since InZoi's economy isn't precisely in equilibrium yet, employing this cheat does not seem like it's breaking the game — it merely offers a shortcut so you don't have to go through the unnecessary financial hardship. If you wish to furnish your home with all that top-of-the-line furniture or get that car of your dreams without the grind, this is the simplest way to do it. But if you'd like to play it more traditionally, there are other ways to earn money in the game.

Ad

Other ways to get free money in Inzoi

Taking out a Bank loan.

Committing crimes for quick cash.

Getting a Job for a steady income.

Trying your luck with the Lottery.

Selling creations for profit.

Every way to make free money in InZoi has its tradeoffs. Getting a job offers consistency but won’t make you rich quickly. Making handmade goods can bring in some hefty cash, but it doesn't promise success. Crime might give you fast money, but it can come with real risks, including jail time.

Ad

Bank loans can help in emergencies, though they require approval. And if you’re feeling lucky, the lottery might be your shot at fortune — just don’t expect to win on the first try.

Check more articles on Inzoi:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.