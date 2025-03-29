Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti

Inzoi is a life simulator title that is considered the spiritual successor of The Sims 4. Fans of the Sims games are gushing over the gameplay mechanics and the realistic graphics of Inzoi. Although breathtaking, it is quite heavy on many GPUs, especially if you enable ray tracing. The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti GPUs can easily run Inzoi, but you must apply the appropriate graphics settings to achieve a solid 60 FPS.

This article provides all the best settings for Inzoi to run at 60 FPS on RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti-based PCs.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440 (RTX 5070) and 3840x2160 (RTX 5070 Ti).

The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 5070

Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The RTX 5070 is the latest 1440p gaming GPU from Nvidia. This graphics card is built on the new Blackwell architecture and has technologies and performance upgrades over its predecessor. It can play Inzoi at 1440p with ray tracing, but you must use the right game settings to achieve 60 FPS.

Apply the following settings in Inzoi to get the best result:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : High

: High Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Ray Tracing Quality: High

The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model and has higher memory capacity. This allows the GPU to play Inzoi at 4K resolution with 60 FPS, provided you apply the settings.

Here are all the optimized settings for RTX 5070 Ti:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : High

: High Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Ray Tracing Quality: High

The above settings are optimized to deliver 60 FPS in Inzoi. We achieved this using the right combination of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings. These options deliver excellent performance without degrading the game's visual fidelity.

