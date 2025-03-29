Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti

Inzoi is a life simulator title that is considered the spiritual successor of The Sims 4. Fans of the Sims games are gushing over the gameplay mechanics and the realistic graphics of Inzoi. Although breathtaking, it is quite heavy on many GPUs, especially if you enable ray tracing. The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti GPUs can easily run Inzoi, but you must apply the appropriate graphics settings to achieve a solid 60 FPS.
This article provides all the best settings for Inzoi to run at 60 FPS on RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti-based PCs.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440 (RTX 5070) and 3840x2160 (RTX 5070 Ti).
The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 5070
The RTX 5070 is the latest 1440p gaming GPU from Nvidia. This graphics card is built on the new Blackwell architecture and has technologies and performance upgrades over its predecessor. It can play Inzoi at 1440p with ray tracing, but you must use the right game settings to achieve 60 FPS.
Apply the following settings in Inzoi to get the best result:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: High
- Lighting Display Distance: High
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Plant Density and Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model and has higher memory capacity. This allows the GPU to play Inzoi at 4K resolution with 60 FPS, provided you apply the settings.
Here are all the optimized settings for RTX 5070 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: High
- Lighting Display Distance: High
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Plant Density and Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
The above settings are optimized to deliver 60 FPS in Inzoi. We achieved this using the right combination of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings. These options deliver excellent performance without degrading the game's visual fidelity.
