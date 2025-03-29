InZOI: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

InZOI is a life simulator game that appears to be inspired by the Sims titles. However, since InZOI is built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5, it features photorealistic graphics that will blow away the minds of Sims fans.

Ad

InZOI is currently available on Steam as an Early Access title. However, older GPUs, like the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, may struggle to deliver 60 FPS unless you apply the right settings in the game.

This article provides all the best settings for InZOI on PCs with RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of InZOI and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440.

Ad

Trending

What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3070?

InZOI graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a premium GPU designed for 1440p gaming. Even in 2015, it can play many AAA titles at that resolution with 60 FPS. Therefore, the RTX 3070 has no problem delivering 60 FPS if you apply the right settings in the game.

Ad

Here are all the best InZOI settings for this graphics card:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Lighting Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Medium

: Medium Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Low

: Low Plant Density and Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Low

Ad

Also read: How to get a job in inZOI

What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3070 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is more powerful than its non-Ti counterpart, which allows it to play InZOI at higher graphical fidelity without compromising its 60 FPS gameplay.

Apply the following settings in InZOI on the RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Ad

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Lighting Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Low

: Low Plant Density and Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : High

: High Ray Tracing Quality: Low

Ad

This concludes our list of all the best settings for InZOI on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs. We used a combination of Low, Medium, and High settings to achieve 60 FPS in the game without compromising the visual quality.

As long as you apply the settings correctly, your PC with either the RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti will deliver a smooth 60 FPS.

Also read: How to install the WickedZoi mod for InZOI

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback