InZOI: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

InZOI is a life simulator game that appears to be inspired by the Sims titles. However, since InZOI is built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5, it features photorealistic graphics that will blow away the minds of Sims fans.
InZOI is currently available on Steam as an Early Access title. However, older GPUs, like the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, may struggle to deliver 60 FPS unless you apply the right settings in the game.
This article provides all the best settings for InZOI on PCs with RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of InZOI and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440.
What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3070?
The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a premium GPU designed for 1440p gaming. Even in 2015, it can play many AAA titles at that resolution with 60 FPS. Therefore, the RTX 3070 has no problem delivering 60 FPS if you apply the right settings in the game.
Here are all the best InZOI settings for this graphics card:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: Medium
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Low
- Plant Density and Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
Also read: How to get a job in inZOI
What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3070 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is more powerful than its non-Ti counterpart, which allows it to play InZOI at higher graphical fidelity without compromising its 60 FPS gameplay.
Apply the following settings in InZOI on the RTX 3070 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: Medium
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Low
- Plant Density and Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
This concludes our list of all the best settings for InZOI on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs. We used a combination of Low, Medium, and High settings to achieve 60 FPS in the game without compromising the visual quality.
As long as you apply the settings correctly, your PC with either the RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti will deliver a smooth 60 FPS.
Also read: How to install the WickedZoi mod for InZOI