InZOI: Early access PC system requirements revealed

InZOI Studio has released the PC system requirements for early access to its latest life-simulation game, InZOI. This title sees you observe and control the life of characters called "Zois". As the game's marketing material showcases high graphical fidelity, players might be wondering if their build can run the game without hitches.
For those looking to figure that out, this article details the PC system requirements needed to run the title.
PC system requirements for InZOI
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are the PC system requirements for the life-sim, which opens will be available for early access on March 28, 2025:
This is how the game will look under all the different settings:
More Details about InZOI
InZoi is the latest life-simulator game developed by the studio of the same name. It is being published by KRAFTON, which is known for PUBG and The Callisto Protocol. The game takes inspiration from EA's prominent series The Sims, as players create their own custom character known as a Zoi, and control its life and interaction with other in-game Zois.
The game makes full use of Unreal Engine 5's prowess, with the gameplay showcasing a third-person behind-the-shoulder view.
Also check out: What is InZoi? Exploring upcoming The Sims-like game
However, to make the title stand out from other competitors, the publisher has said the game will have a heavy focus on realism, while still allowing players creative freedom. The title is said to have several elements, such as:
- The ability to edit NPCs.
- Controlling certain aspects of the city (such as Crime Rate).
- A reputation system that reflects your actions.
- Community driven content
- Complete Mod Support, including the ability to add custom content.
- Autosaves
- Ability to drive cars.
- Different and unique careers.
- The Afterlife
- Detailed clothing and accessory customization.
The use of Unreal Engine 5 makes the world look intricately detailed, allowing for added immersion. Players can also create Zoi families, which include couples and children.
Each Zoi also has different meters they need to keep track of. Stats like hunger and other social needs will encourage players to establish routines. Jobs will also contribute to this, as money will be another important factor for living, mirroring real life.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.