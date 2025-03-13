InZOI: Early access PC system requirements revealed

InZOI Studio has released the PC system requirements for early access to its latest life-simulation game, InZOI. This title sees you observe and control the life of characters called "Zois". As the game's marketing material showcases high graphical fidelity, players might be wondering if their build can run the game without hitches.

For those looking to figure that out, this article details the PC system requirements needed to run the title.

PC system requirements for InZOI

Players will need a strong PC to get this Unreal Engine 5 game running (Image via KRAFTON)

Here are the PC system requirements for the life-sim, which opens will be available for early access on March 28, 2025:

Requirements/Settings Minimum Medium Recommended High Operating System Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor Intel i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7 11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel i7 14700K or AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Memory 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 2060 (6G VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6G VRAM) Nvidia RTX 3060 (8G VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (8G VRAM) Nvidia RTX 3070 (8G VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16G VRAM) Nvidia RTX 4080 (16G VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24G VRAM) DirectX DirectX Version 12 Network Internet connection required Storage 40 GB 50 GB 60 GB 75 GB

This is how the game will look under all the different settings:

More Details about InZOI

InZoi: The next competitor to Sims? (Image via KRAFTON)

InZoi is the latest life-simulator game developed by the studio of the same name. It is being published by KRAFTON, which is known for PUBG and The Callisto Protocol. The game takes inspiration from EA's prominent series The Sims, as players create their own custom character known as a Zoi, and control its life and interaction with other in-game Zois.

The game makes full use of Unreal Engine 5's prowess, with the gameplay showcasing a third-person behind-the-shoulder view.

However, to make the title stand out from other competitors, the publisher has said the game will have a heavy focus on realism, while still allowing players creative freedom. The title is said to have several elements, such as:

The ability to edit NPCs.

Controlling certain aspects of the city (such as Crime Rate).

A reputation system that reflects your actions.

Community driven content

Complete Mod Support, including the ability to add custom content.

Autosaves

Ability to drive cars.

Different and unique careers.

The Afterlife

Detailed clothing and accessory customization.

The use of Unreal Engine 5 makes the world look intricately detailed, allowing for added immersion. Players can also create Zoi families, which include couples and children.

Each Zoi also has different meters they need to keep track of. Stats like hunger and other social needs will encourage players to establish routines. Jobs will also contribute to this, as money will be another important factor for living, mirroring real life.

