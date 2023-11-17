Krafton reveals inZoi, a realistic life sim game: Gameplay, platforms, and more

After dominating the life sim genre for decades, EA's "The Sims" series finally has some serious competition: inZoi. Recently revealed via an extensive gameplay showcase, publisher Krafton has provided an in-depth look at what to expect from the upcoming super-ambitious simulation game. From intricate character creation to unprecedented attention to detail mechanically, it seems too good to be true.

Let us break down the gameplay showcase and see what players can look forward to when the game finally launches.

inZoi looks to be the most detailed life sim game ever made

inZoi is a life sim game, not unlike The Sims series. Players will create a custom avatar or "Zoi" and help set up a virtual life for them. This ranges from personality traits, body customization, and home decor to deeper aspects like performing jobs and creating relationships with a loved one. On that note, after character creation comes the next best thing: apartment customization.

Players will move into a preset home or a custom lot that can be modified freely in inZoi. This ranges from the core structure and layout to little bells and whistles lining the insides, like decorations, furniture, and more. Furthermore, there is an ample variety of assets to pick from, plus numerous themed sets for aesthetic pleasure.

Create the home and life of your dreams (Image via Krafton)

Players' Zoi can interact with other characters, get to know them, and live their lives. This means spending time with family and friends, making new ones at work, and even scouting for a love interest. Players can also adopt pets to spice up their virtual world.

In "The Sims" fashion, however, expect things to go awry as well. From accidents to poor relationships, there is likely to be no shortage of drama if players choose to live that way in Inzoi.

On the visual side, inZoi is also the best-looking game in its genre yet. Built on Unreal Engine 5, everything from environments to character models is impeccably detailed. All of this also takes place in sandbox cities inspired by real-world locations. These feature modern skyscrapers and quaint, homely areas as well.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5 (Image via Krafton)

Players will be greeted with elements like dynamic weather, crowds, and more, all of which can be tweaked in addition to city features like billboards, flora, etc. As the Zoi stroll through streets and alleys, they often interact with their phone, which is more than a cosmetic tool. Players can keep track of aspects like weather, custom schedules, messages from friends, and more.

Which brings us to relationships. Players can create Zoi families consisting of couples, children, and more. Single Zois can also meet up with prospective dates to blossom a new relationship and take it further from there. Do note that each character has their own distinct personality and likes/dislikes, allowing for dynamic interactions with everyone.

Life is not easy, even in inZoi (Image via Krafton)

Jobs are also a thing in inZoi. On top of cleaning their living quarters and managing stats like hunger, social needs, and more, Zoi must get jobs to earn money. One Zoi may be better than others at a job depending on factors like behavior and even physical-oriented traits like fitness level. Throw in so many things to do, like singing, hanging out, working out, and more, and inZoi is sure to occupy hundreds of hours of fans of the genre.

Yes, they can even die in inZoi due to illness or other mishaps. However, there still is a long way to go. The game has been in development for just a year now. This means players can expect to see further gameplay additions, optimizations, tweaks, and much more to make the experience as user-friendly as possible while also keeping it as realistic as it can get.

inZoi release window and platforms

Expect more to come (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned before, the ongoing development cycle means a concrete release date for the game is unfortunately nowhere in sight. Expect to see even more features, optimizations, tweaks, and more implemented as the game matures during development at the studio. However, Krafton aims to release the game for next year in 2024.

Platforms are yet to be confirmed, but since this is a complex Unreal Engine 5 title, it will likely be targeting PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Maybe even the Nintendo Switch successor if the publisher decides to bring it to consoles in the first place.