Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

Inzoi, is out on early access, and unlike other life simulation games, like the Sims, this one pushes the boundaries of realism and what's possible. It features an extremely photorealistic visual fidelity, which requires a lot of raw performance. The Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super can deliver without any issues, but achieving 60 FPS is difficult unless you optimize the settings manually.

This article showcases all the best Inzoi settings for RTX 4080 and 4080 Super graphics cards.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

List of the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 4080

Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a premium GPU designed to play games at 4K resolution with ray tracing. This graphics card comes with 16 GB of RAM to ensure there's no memory bottleneck and allows it to produce excellent visual fidelity. However, Inzoi is also quite demanding, so you must apply an optimized set of settings to ensure this game runs at a smooth 60 FPS.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : High

: High Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

List of the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super was released a year and a half after the launch of the standard RTX 4080 and has 5%-6% more raw power. The higher performance allows it to run Inzoi at even higher graphical fidelity without sacrificing the smooth 60 FPS performance.

Below are the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 4080 Super:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : High

: High Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Ray Tracing Quality: High

The above settings are optimized using the right combination of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings. These settings help deliver a solid 60 FPS on both the Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super without diminishing visual fidelity. Utilize ray tracing with the above settings to increase the graphical capabilities.

