Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:40 GMT
Picture of Inzoi runs well on MSI RTX 4090
Inzoi runs quite well on the RTX 4090 (Image via KRAFTON || MSI)

Inzoi, a Sims-like life simulation game, went live on March 27, 2025, as part of early access on PC. Sims fans who have been waiting for Sims 5, the purported Sims 4 sequel, finally have something to engross themselves into.

This life simulation game is the creation of Krafton, the same publisher behind the acclaimed PUBG, so we have high hopes for Inzoi. However, the system requirements are on the higher side, especially if you want ray tracing, which is no problem for the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.

Nonetheless, we still recommend players use these optimized game settings to achieve a stable 60+ FPS and a stutter-free experience.

This article lists the best graphics settings for Inzoi on the RTX 4090 graphics card.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best settings for Inzoi on the RTX 4090?

Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)
Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 was the best consumer graphics card in the world when it first launched, and is the second-best card on the market in 2025. It can play Inzoi at 4K with Ultra graphics settings and ray tracing without any issues. The optimized settings provided below will help this GPU deliver a 60+ FPS and lag-free experience in this game.

Apply the following settings in Inzoi for the best result:

Display

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
  • Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
  • Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
  • Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
  • Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

  • Ray Tracing: On
  • Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

  • Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

  • Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

  • Preset: Custom
  • Character Display Distance: High
  • Lighting Display Distance: Ultra
  • Object Display Distance: High
  • Background Detail Quality: High
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
  • Post-Processing Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra
  • Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
  • Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
  • Reflection Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Effects Quality: Medium
  • Plant Density and Quality: Ultra
  • Shader Quality: Ultra
  • Ray Tracing Quality: High
These optimized graphics settings were created after thoroughly testing several different graphics cards. We utilized a mix of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra settings to achieve a stable 60+ FPS without compromising the game's stellar graphical fidelity.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
