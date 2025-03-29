Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

Inzoi, a Sims-like life simulation game, went live on March 27, 2025, as part of early access on PC. Sims fans who have been waiting for Sims 5, the purported Sims 4 sequel, finally have something to engross themselves into.

This life simulation game is the creation of Krafton, the same publisher behind the acclaimed PUBG, so we have high hopes for Inzoi. However, the system requirements are on the higher side, especially if you want ray tracing, which is no problem for the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.

Nonetheless, we still recommend players use these optimized game settings to achieve a stable 60+ FPS and a stutter-free experience.

This article lists the best graphics settings for Inzoi on the RTX 4090 graphics card.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best settings for Inzoi on the RTX 4090?

Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 was the best consumer graphics card in the world when it first launched, and is the second-best card on the market in 2025. It can play Inzoi at 4K with Ultra graphics settings and ray tracing without any issues. The optimized settings provided below will help this GPU deliver a 60+ FPS and lag-free experience in this game.

Apply the following settings in Inzoi for the best result:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Ray Tracing Quality: High

These optimized graphics settings were created after thoroughly testing several different graphics cards. We utilized a mix of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra settings to achieve a stable 60+ FPS without compromising the game's stellar graphical fidelity.

