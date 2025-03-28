InZOI: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

InZOI, a new life simulation game from Krafton, pushes the boundaries previously set by the Sims games. It is built on Unreal Engine 5, which makes its world look a lot more photorealistic. However, rendering that sort of realistic graphics requires a lot of graphical power, which not every GPU will have. The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can definitely run InZOI, but you will need to optimize the graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS and above.
This article lists all the best InZOI settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti graphics cards. Since InZOI is currently in early access, you can try it before its official release. Using the settings below will give you the best experience.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of InZOI and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3080?
The Nvidia RTX 3080 was designed to provide an excellent gameplay experience at 4K resolution. However, many games struggle to achieve 60 FPS at that resolution these days unless you tweak the settings. With the right settings, InZOI too can run at 4K with 60 FPS.
Here are all the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3080:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: Medium
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Low
- Plant Density and Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3080 Ti?
Released a year after the non-Ti model, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti has significantly more raw power.
Applying the following settings allows this GPU to deliver even higher graphical fidelity in InZOI while still delivering 60 FPS:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: Medium
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Low
- Plant Density and Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
This concludes the list of all the best settings for InZOI on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. The above settings were optimized using a mix of Low, Medium, and High settings, which allow both RTX GPUs to achieve 60 FPS. As long as you apply all the settings correctly, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti will deliver 60 FPS in this life simulation game.
Also read: How to install the WickedZoi mod for Inzoi