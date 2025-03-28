InZOI: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

InZOI, a new life simulation game from Krafton, pushes the boundaries previously set by the Sims games. It is built on Unreal Engine 5, which makes its world look a lot more photorealistic. However, rendering that sort of realistic graphics requires a lot of graphical power, which not every GPU will have. The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can definitely run InZOI, but you will need to optimize the graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS and above.

Ad

This article lists all the best InZOI settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti graphics cards. Since InZOI is currently in early access, you can try it before its official release. Using the settings below will give you the best experience.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of InZOI and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3080?

InZOI graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was designed to provide an excellent gameplay experience at 4K resolution. However, many games struggle to achieve 60 FPS at that resolution these days unless you tweak the settings. With the right settings, InZOI too can run at 4K with 60 FPS.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3080:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Lighting Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Low

: Low Plant Density and Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Low

Ad

What are the best settings for InZOI on RTX 3080 Ti?

Released a year after the non-Ti model, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti has significantly more raw power.

Applying the following settings allows this GPU to deliver even higher graphical fidelity in InZOI while still delivering 60 FPS:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Ad

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Lighting Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Low

: Low Plant Density and Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : High

: High Ray Tracing Quality: Low

Ad

This concludes the list of all the best settings for InZOI on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. The above settings were optimized using a mix of Low, Medium, and High settings, which allow both RTX GPUs to achieve 60 FPS. As long as you apply all the settings correctly, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti will deliver 60 FPS in this life simulation game.

Also read: How to install the WickedZoi mod for Inzoi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback