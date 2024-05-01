Is the Nvidia RTX 3080 still good for gaming in 2024?

Launched in 2020, the Nvidia RTX 3080 has been one of the most powerful consumer-grade graphics cards of its time. But with newer 5000 series graphics cards expected to launch later this year, is the RTX 3080 still worth considering in 2024?

The short answer is yes. The Nvidia RTX 3080 remains a powerful option for gamers in 2024 thanks to its astounding 8,704 CUDA cores, ray tracing, and DLSS capabilities.

In this article, we will take a deeper look into the potential to play demanding games in 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolutions to see how the card holds up after four years of its launch.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Nvidia RTX 3080 in 2024: Hardware specifications

The RTX 3080 is an enthusiast-grade graphics card built on an 8 nm Ampere architecture. The card features 10GB or 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM with 8704 CUDA cores that ensure exceptional ray tracing performance. Other important technical specifications of RTX 3080 are as follows:

Specifications Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Architecture Ampere CUDA Core count 8704 Process size 8 nm Bus interface PCIe 4.0 x16 Memory bandwidth 760.3 GB/s Memory type GDDR6X Memory bus width 320 bit Base clock 1440 MHz Boost clock 1710 MHz Launch price $699

Gaming performance of Nvidia RTX 3080 in 2024

Performance test conditions for RTX 3080

The test results are simulated on a PC with a Ryzen 7 5800x3D CPU, 24GB DDR4 RAM, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB graphics card. Games used for this performance test are Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. The games are tested at ultra settings with 1080p (FHD), 1440p (2K), and 2160p (4K) resolutions.

Performance in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 runs incredibly well on all graphic settings. (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube @GAMING BENCH)

Far Cry 6 performs great on Nvidia RTX 3080 in 2024. The GPU averages around 150 frames at 1080p resolution for a smooth experience. The performance remains great even on higher resolutions with 3080 hitting around 115 FPS at 2K and 65 FPS at 4K resolutions.

Overall, the RTX 3080 is easily able to handle Far Cry 6 on ultra settings.

Performance in Red Dead Redemption 2

RTX 3080 delivers 110+ FPS on 2K resolution on the Red Dead Redemption 2. (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube @GAMING BENCH)

Red Dead Redemption is still one of the most demanding PC games. Fortunately, the RTX 3080 handles this title with ease even at the highest settings. At 1080p, the 3080 delivers above 130 FPS on max settings for a visually stunning yet fluid experience.

At 1440p, the performance dips to an average of 110 FPS in overworld and 80 FPS in populated areas. Coming to 4K, the RTX 3080 again delivers a respectable 60+ FPS experience with no noticeable lag.

Performance in Cyberpunk 2077

The 3080 struggles with Cyberpunk 2077 in ultra settings. (Image via CD PROJEKT RED || YouTube @GAMING BENCH)

Cyberpunk is one of the most challenging ray-tracing graphics games. However, the RTX 3080 still delivers respectable framerates even on this demanding title. At 1080p, the 3080 maintains a steady 90+ FPS at the highest ray tracing and graphics quality.

However, when pushed to 1440p resolution, the performance dips below 60 FPS on the max settings. This situation worsens at 4K resolutions with the 3080 only managing around 35 to 40 FPS.

That said, the Nvidia RTX 3080 also supports DLSS, an upscaling technology that significantly improves FPS for a negligible loss in quality. When DLSS is enabled, the RTX 3080 delivers a respectable 55-60 FPS gameplay experience at 4K resolution.

RTX 3080 in 2024: Verdict

While Nvidia RTX 3080 struggled at 4K resolution on Cyberpunk 2077, any low framerate issue was resolved as soon as DLSS was enabled. Moreover, the card managed to perform well on other demanding titles like Far Cry 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Overall, the RTX 3080 in 2024 is a compelling choice if you can grab it at a price of around $500.

