5 best ray tracing games to play on the RTX 4090 (2024)

Ray tracing has dramatically changed how we experience modern games. This innovative technology simulates lighting in real time, allowing for realistic reflections, shadows, and global illumination.

One of the best ray tracing experiences you can have is on Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card. Launched in October 2022, this GPU is known for its exceptional image upscaling and ray tracing capabilities even at 4K resolution.

This article delves into five games that showcase the impressive implementation of ray tracing technology for a breathtaking visual experience on Nvidia's current flagship card.

Best games with ray tracing to experience on the RTX 4090

1) Minecraft

Minecraft undergoes a complete transformation when ray tracing is enabled. (Image via Mojang and Nvidia)

If there’s any game that showcases ray tracing at its full potential, it's Minecraft. The game changes dramatically when ray tracing is enabled. The usual baked lighting is replaced by dynamic ray-traced lighting that casts realistic shadows from buildings, trees, and even your character. Water reflections distort the river bed, lava glows in bright colors, and sunsets breathtakingly drape the world with realistic ambient lighting.

The RTX 4090's power allows you to experience Minecraft with ray tracing in a brand new way that makes exploration and building more immersive than ever.

2) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus offers a beautiful environmental experience that gets enhanced with ray tracing. (Image via Deep Silver)

Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter known for its post-apocalyptic world and detailed environments. You take on the role of Artyom on his journey across the wastelands of Russia.

The game is known for its haunting atmosphere, detailed environments, and intense combat against mutated creatures and hostile humans. With ray tracing, this atmosphere reaches new heights. Ray-traced lighting effects cast realistic shadows on Artyom's weapons, his anti-radiation suit, and the semi-open world of post-apocalyptic Russia.

The RTX 4090's ray tracing capabilities let you experience this post-apocalyptic game without any stutters or frame drops, resulting in a thrilling experience of the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

3) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The wintry New York City comes to life in Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

With ray tracing enabled, swinging through the wintry New York City is made even more exhilarating in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This action-adventure game puts you in the shoes of Miles Morales, who discovers he has spider powers just like Peter Parker. The game delivers fast-paced web-slinging action with a compelling superhero storyline.

The RTX 4090 brings this vibrant world to life with realistic reflections on windows, puddles, and even Spider-Man's suit and gadgets. The lighting and reflections on the buildings add to the realistic feel of the city.

4) Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered pushes modern PCs to their limits with its beautiful and lush environment (Image via Crytek)

The original Crysis pushed the boundaries of PC graphics back in 2007, and the remastered version continues that tradition for modern gaming PCs. This first-person shooter puts you in the boots of a soldier in his fight against an alien invasion on a remote island.

Ray-traced reflections bring the world of Crysis to life in a way that the original never could. The sunlight filtering through leaves casts intricate shadows, while water surfaces are truly mesmerizing as they reflect the environment.

The RTX 4090 showcases its power and delivers these demanding effects while maintaining a high resolution and frame rates, so you can experience Crysis Remastered the way it is meant to be played.

5) Dead Space Remake

Dead Space offers an even more immersive experience with its enhanced ray-traced visuals (Image via Electronics Arts)

The recently released Dead Space Remake takes the classic sci-fi horror experience and gives it a modern makeover. This third-person survival horror game puts you in the magnetic boots of Isaac Clarke, a lone survivor on a mining spaceship overrun by nightmarish creatures known as Necromorphs.

Ray-traced shadows on the claustrophobic corridors of the USG Ishimura add to the sense of unease. The RTX 4090 lets you experience this terrifying atmosphere in all its glory with a smooth performance.

