How to enable Ray Tracing on any Minecraft Bedrock world

Ray tracing has become quite a buzzword in recent years, especially with respect to Minecraft. Not to be confused with the Minecraft April Fools mob of the same name, this technology is a newer system for simulating how light rays behave in real-time, allowing for incredibly realistic lighting and shadows. This lighting is effectively one-to-one with reality, as the lighting is calculated using real physics.

Given how these systems are the first to be revamped by Minecraft's best shaders, being able to enable this on any Bedrock world would be amazing. Ray tracing normally requires using particular resource packs on particular worlds to function. Thankfully, there are a few workarounds for this, one of which is detailed below.

How to turn on ray tracing for any Minecraft Bedrock world

1) Find and download an RTX resource pack

Experiment with different RTX packs to see which one is the best for your worlds (Image via Mojang)

There is no shortage of ray-tracing-enabled resource packs available online. Take some time to research the different options available and find one that best suits your playstyle and preferences. Once you do, go ahead and download it so it can be added to Bedrock.

This example is using Kelly's RTX Vanilla Conversion resource pack and Vanilla RTX, which are both free RTX packs that also function as nice vanilla+ options for those wanting an enhanced vanilla feel without needing to go through the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace for any paid resource packs.

2) Run the pack with Minecraft

Importing the pack should be automatic (Image via Mojang)

Installing resource packs is much easier for Bedrock than it used to be. Rather than needing to fiddle with any file management or archive managers, all you must do is double-click on the resource pack if it has the grass block logo. If it doesn't, you'll need to right-click on the file and open it with the game.

The import process should be automatic, and, once completed, the RTX resource pack should be on the list of available packs. Simply add it to the desired world, activate it, and load in.

3) Test on a world

The effects of ray tracing on a world are immediately noticeable (Image via Mojang)

The easiest way to test and ensure the resource pack is working properly is to enter a world. The particular world selected shouldn't matter, as the lighting changes will be substantial and obvious enough to notice without needing to do anything to test for them.

Remember that RTX is still a very experimental technology, with updates and changes being made regularly. Make sure to keep an eye on the pack you downloaded for updates, as that will keep performance high and textures updated as the game changes. Also, watch out for any Minecraft resource packs that come out in the future, as people will only get better at making RTX work.