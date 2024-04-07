Is 8GB graphics card good enough in 2024?

If your gaming PC has an 8GB graphics card, there is a high chance that you may not be able to play 3/10 recently released games. To play the latest titles at max settings, you will need more VRAM. More GPU space means sharper visuals, improved performance, and smoother gameplay.

However, if a game doesn't require all that VRAM, the extra capacity won't significantly impact the performance of your PC. An 8GB graphics card can still be decent in 2024, but it depends on what you want to use it for. Let’s explore more details in the article.

How much VRAM is adequate?

The GPU requirement depends on multiple factors (Image via Amazon/Broleo)

There are many factors that determine how much GPU space will be adequate for you.

First of all, the resolution you want to play at. The higher the resolution, the more power you require. For older or esports titles with less demanding graphics, an 8GB graphics card will be sufficient. At higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K, or for games with complex textures and features like ray tracing, more VRAM is recommended for smooth performance on high settings.

The other important thing is what you want to run. Different games have different VRAM requirements depending on the complexity of their graphics. The current trend suggests that you will need 12GB of GPU VRAM to run the latest titles without any issues.

The GPU vendor and the generation also affect the working. There's always a performance difference between different cards. A higher-end card from a previous generation might outperform a lower-end card from the current generation having the same VRAM.

In general, the cost of GPUs with more capacity is higher compared to their small-sized counterparts. Along with that, the brand and the popularity of the graphic card also impact the pricing.

It is also worth noting that CPU, RAM, and storage will affect your gaming performance. An 8GB graphics card might bottleneck a powerful CPU.

Is an 8GB graphics card good enough in 2024?

A 16GB graphics card would be more future-proof (Image via Ubuy/Yunseity)

The final answer to this question completely depends on your needs. If you want to play games at low to mid settings, an 8GB graphics card would be sufficient.

However, you might experience limitations sooner with newer titles, especially at higher resolutions or with demanding features like ray tracing enabled.

So, we recommend going for a graphics card with more space as the future of gaming seems to be leaning towards higher VRAM requirements. For a smoother and more future-proof experience, a 16GB graphics card would be our recommendation.

Remember, the best choice depends on your individual needs and budget. Carefully weigh the pros and cons, research your specific needs, and make an informed decision.

