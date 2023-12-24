5 most popular graphics cards (and should you buy them)

Graphics cards are at the heart of a gaming PC. Nvidia and AMD are leading their production, but only a handful of their offerings have become fan favorites. Steam publishes a list of the current state of the hardware market monthly. However, the results aren't exact because a sizeable portion of the market doesn't use the platform, and it only hints at which graphics cards are favored the most.

Historically, budget and mid-range graphics cards have ranked towards the top. This is primarily because of their affordability and the features they bring. In this regard, Nvidia GPUs have dominated the list for nearly forever due to their better reputation, more stable software, and driving cutting-edge innovations.

This article will review the most popular graphics cards on the market today and try to answer the burning question: Should you buy them today?

The most popular graphics cards aren't the most powerful

1) Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 was launched as a mid-range 1080p graphics card in 2021. It is still being sold today despite the launch of the newer and more capable RTX 4060. Moreover, it has replaced the GTX 1650 to become the most popular GPU ever, according to the November 2023 Steam Hardware Survey charts.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 3584 RT cores 28 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 170W

There are multiple reasons why the 3060 deserves the top spot among all GPUs out there. It packs 12 GB of VRAM, which is almost unheard of in the sub-$300 range. Moreover, it supports DLSS and ray tracing and can even play some games at 1440p and 4K resolutions.

Pros:

The biggest selling point of the graphics card is 12 GB of VRAM, which will last gamers years to come at 1080p. It supports improved ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS technologies.

Cons:

The newer RTX 4060 brings frame generation tech, which the 3060 lacks.

2) Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 is arguably one of the most popular designs Nvidia has developed in the past few years. Before the RTX 3060, it held the top spot among graphics cards in the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Despite being an entry-level 1080p gaming GPU from a couple of generations ago, the 1650 still packs enough rendering prowess to play the latest games.

Nvidia GTX 1650 Graphics processor TU117 CUDA cores 896 RT cores N/A VRAM 4 GB GDDR5 TDP 75W

Nvidia GTX 1650 is the weakest graphics card on this list. It can't deliver the best experiences anymore. To play the most demanding releases of 2023, you might have to dial down to less than 1080p for playable framerates. We don't recommend this graphics card even if you are cash-strapped, as even something like an RX 580 or RTX 3050 would serve you much better.

Pros:

The Nvidia GTX 1650 can be pretty cheap in the used market. The card can still play the latest games with some compromises.

Cons:

The GPU features just 4 GB of video memory, You will have to stick to 1080p or lower on this video card.

3) Nvidia GTX 1060

The GTX 1060 is another popular GPU that held the top spot on the Steam Hardware Survey charts for nearly forever before being replaced by the GTX 1650 in late 2022. It currently treads in the #3 position, which is still solid, given the 1060 was first introduced in 2016.

Nvidia GTX 1060 Graphics processor GP106 CUDA cores 1280 RT cores N/A VRAM 6 GB GDDR5 TDP 120W

Considering the limited performance capabilities of the graphics card and the lack of support for the latest technologies like ray tracing, temporal upscaling, and mesh shaders, we no longer recommend the GTX 1060. You are better off with something like an RTX 3050 or RX 7600 instead.

Pros:

The GTX 1060 is surprisingly capable, given its age. The card packs 6 GB of memory, which gives it an edge in the most demanding games.

Cons:

The GPU isn't the most efficient design out there. Newer video cards have replaced it with better pricing and performance.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU

As the name suggests, the RTX 3060 laptop GPU is exclusively found in portable gaming machines. Laptops have gained popularity in the last few years among gamers partly because of the hardware shortage that drove up desktop prices. Nevertheless, the mobile adaptation of the 3060 is a capable pixel pusher, and a laptop powered by it can easily handle the latest video games.

Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 3840 RT cores 30 VRAM 6 GB GDDR6 TDP 80W

In terms of specs, the 3060 laptop GPU is severely cut down compared to the desktop alternative. Although it is based on the same GA106 GPU as the desktop version, the portable chip pairs only half the VRAM and has a more efficient power rating of 80W. This ensures the processor can meet the limited power delivery capabilities of laptops. Gamers still get support for the software as the desktop equivalent in areas like ray tracing, DLSS, and more.

Pros:

The RTX 3060 laptop GPU brings ray tracing to budget laptops. Laptops with this graphics processor have become quite cheap lately.

Cons:

It doesn't support frame generation tech.

5) Nvidia RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 continues to be an affordable entry point to 1080p gaming. It is based on the same DNA as the GTX 1060 and RTX 3060. But what makes it a recommendation is its continued capabilities in the latest video games. It is faster than the RTX 3050 in several scenarios, making it a recommendation for entry-level PCs.

Nvidia RTX 2060 Graphics processor TU106 CUDA cores 1920 RT cores 30 VRAM 6 GB GDDR6 TDP 160W

The graphics card features 6 GB of VRAM, which can be a bit limiting in the latest video games. Moreover, the architecture powering it is far from the current state of the art, meaning the design isn't very power efficient. Despite these shortcomings, you can still have wonderful experiences on this graphics card at 1080p. It supports ray tracing and DLSS, ensuring you won't miss out on the latest visual effects.

Pros:

The 2060 has gotten pretty affordable these days. The graphics card supports ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS.

Cons:

The Turing architecture is showing its age now.

The most popular graphics cards in the market aren't the latest and most popular. The GTX 1060, for instance, is old and can be considered near-obsolete in PC hardware years. However, they still hint at the current state and prove that gamers aren't necessarily relying on the latest pixel pushers for the best experiences.