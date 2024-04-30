5 best Nvidia RTX graphics cards in 2024

Nvidia RTX graphics cards are some of the most sought-after in the market because of how well they perform, their support for the latest technologies like ray tracing and DLSS frame generation, and their reliability. According to Steam Hardware Survey charts, Team Green controls 78% of the market, making it a massive market leader above AMD and Intel.

The company has been going to heights lately with its GPU and AI businesses. Nvidia hit over $1T in market cap earlier this year. It has also pioneered key technologies like CUDA and is spearheading the use of deep learning and neural networks in gaming and video processing technologies. These factors have made it a mammoth in this segment.

Let's review the best Nvidia graphics cards you can buy today.

Nvidia RTX graphics cards are the best for gaming in 2024

5) Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB ($179)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB is the most capable entry-level GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3050 6 GB is one of the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards, launched only earlier this year in February. The GPU targets the $180 price point with support for ray tracing and DLSS. This makes it one of the best GPUs for budget gamers. It is capable enough of playing all of the latest video games at 1080p, earning it a spot on this list.

Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB Graphics processor GA107 CUDA cores 2,304 RT cores 18 Memory 6 GB GDDR6 TDP 70W

The 3050 6 GB is based on the GA107 graphics processor, much like the costlier 8 GB option. However, the CUDA and RT core count has been cut to meet the $179 price point. The GPU is the perfect pair for any Core i3 or Ryzen 3 chip when going for a well-balanced gaming rig under $500.

Pros:

The RTX 3050 is stupidly cheap at just $179. The GPU supports ray tracing and DLSS. At just 70W, it is quite power efficient.

Cons:

The RTX 3050 6 GB won't last long, given it already struggles in some more demanding video games.

4) Nvidia RTX 4060 ($299)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a capable 1080p gaming GPU (Image via Walmart)

The RTX 4060 is the latest launch in the widely popular 60-class lineup from Team Green. The GPU is bundled with all the latest improvements in graphics rendering technology from the company, including better ray tracing, faster memory, and DLSS frame generation. At just $299, it is one of the best budget graphics cards to buy today.



Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 CUDA cores 3,072 RT cores 24 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 115W

The 4060 is based on the AD107 graphics processor. Under its hood, the GPU packs 3,072 CUDA cores, 96 Tensor cores, and 24 RT cores. You get 8 GB of 128-bit GDDR6 VRAM. The graphics card is also quite power efficient at 115W.

Pros:

The RTX 4060 is quite affordable at just $299. The GPU bundles support improved ray tracing and DLSS frame generation. It is quite power efficient and is small enough to fit in any case.

Cons:

The 4060 isn't significantly faster than the last-gen 3060 in terms of rasterization performance.

3) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti ($389)

The RTX 4060 Ti is designed for premium 1080p gaming performance (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a tier above the 4060 and it targets 1080p and 1440p gaming performance without compromises. The GPU is built from the ground up for high refresh rate gaming at FHD, making it a superb option for competitive players.

Nvidia has launched two variants of the card ⎯ one with 8 GB of VRAM for $400 and another with 16 GB of VRAM for $500. We believe the former is more value for money given that it has been slashed to $389 lately and bundles the same hardware with just half the video memory.



Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4,352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 160W

The graphics card is based on the AD106 GPU, a step above the AD107 on the 4060. Moreover, you get 4,352 CUDA cores, 136 Tensor cores, and 34 RT cores with this thing. However, the 8 GB GDDR6 memory is based on a 128-bit memory bus, just like the 4060.

Pros:

With improved ray tracing and DLSS, the RTX 4060 Ti delivers premium 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. Besides gaming, it is also pretty good at productivity work.

Cons:

8 GB of VRAM can be severely limiting in the long run. The 16 GB variant isn't worth $500.

2) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super ($599)

The RTX 4070 Super is a capable 1440p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super was launched earlier this year at CES. The graphics card is a refresh of the original 4070 that debuted last year. This time, you get slightly bumped-up hardware and 10% more performance at the same price tag, making the GPU a worthy purchase.



Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor GA107 CUDA cores 7,168 RT cores 56 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X TDP 220W

The 4070 Super is based on the AD104 graphics processor. It packs 7,168 CUDA cores, up from 5,888 on the original variant. Besides, you get 224 Tensor cores and 56 RT cores, which gives the GPU some significant rendering capabilities at 1440p and 4K resolutions.

Pros:

The RTX 4070 Super is a capable 1440p gaming GPU. You get 12 GB GDDR6X memory with this card.

Cons:

At $599, the 4070 Super can be quite expensive.

1) Nvidia RTX 4080 Super ($999)

The RTX 4080 Super is a high-end 4K gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

Among all the new GPUs launched at CES 2024, the best launch is the 4080 Super. It is about 2-3% faster than the original 4080, while being $200 cheaper. This makes it faster than the AMD flagship RX 7900 XTX even though it costs about as much. The graphics card is fantastically fast in the latest video games, making it the one to opt for if you are going all out on a gaming rig.



Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Graphics processor AD103 CUDA cores 10,240 RT cores 80 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X TDP 320W

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super maxes out the AD103 graphics processor with a whopping 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores, and 80 RT cores. The GPU is packed to the brim with hardware ⎯ you get 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM with it. However, it is quite power inefficient and can pull up to 320W under full load.

Pros:

The RTX 4080 Super is the fastest $999 graphics card, making it the best premium GPU today. It comes with superb 4K gaming performance.

Cons:

The 4080 Super is one of the most expensive and power-inefficient GPUs in the market.

Nvidia also sells multiple other graphics cards in the market. While they are great performers, for some the pricing isn't right or support for the latest technologies is limited. That's why several cards didn't make the list. Among the currently available cohort, we believe the GPUs listed above give you the best bang for your buck.