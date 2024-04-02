Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 3080 Ti: Which is the better gaming graphics card?

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti has recently been discounted to become a considerable alternative to the new RTX 4070 Super. The graphics card was launched as a high-end 4K gaming monster, second only to the RTX 3090 back in the day, and cost a hefty $1,199 upon launch in summer 2021. However, the GPU has been replaced by far superior options lately, thereby leading to its new price.

However, Nvidia has discontinued the GPU completely. You can only score one of these last-generation cards for around $600 in the used market. With some caution, you can end up with a well-maintained GPU, which can be a superb alternative to the newer RTX 4070 Super.

So, the question is whether you should buy the newer 70-class card or opt for the older 80-class offering. Let's try to answer that.

Both the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 3080 Ti are capable gaming GPUs

The new RTX 4070 Super is designed for 1440p gaming (Image via Nvidia)

For starters, the RTX 3080 Ti and 4070 Super are based on different architectures. With the new Ada Lovelace GPUs, Nvidia has focused on improved ray tracing performance and better efficiencies.

The cards can now deliver better performance in a cheaper and more power-efficient form factor. This marks one major difference between the two generations. Let's delve into their on-paper specs to get a clearer idea of what they bring to the table.

Specs comparison

A quick look at the specs of the new RTX 4070 Super and the RTX 3080 Ti reveals the differences between the two generations. While the 3080 Ti is based on the flagship GA102 graphics processor and is packed with 10,240 CUDA cores, the newer 4070 Super uses a cut-down AD104 GPU with 7,168 cores. However, each is powerful, thanks to gen-on-gen improvements.

Besides, the new 4070 Super is a 220W card, while the 3080 Ti is a 350W three-slot brick. This makes the GPU a better fit for both mid-range and high-end systems.

Here are more differences between the cards and the older RTX 4070:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Graphics processor AD104 AD104 GA102 CUDA cores 5,888 7,168 10,240 Tensor cores 184 224 320 RT cores 46 56 80 Memory size 12 GB 12 GB 12 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 192-bit GDDR6X 384-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,475 MHz 1,665 MHz TDP 200W 225W 350W Price $549 $599 $570-620 (on eBay)

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a stacked GPU that continues to deliver to this day (Image via Nvidia)

Performance is the deal breaker for most gamers out there. Most players are willing to neglect the larger physical sizes and power requirements if the graphics card can push out higher framerates in most video games. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with the RTX 3080 Ti.

The graphics card mostly suffered defeat when compared against the new RTX 4070 Super. The delta between the FPS metrics in most titles is rather small: less than 10%. However, in rasterization-heavy titles like Forza Horizon 5, the 4070 Super registered a 19% lead over the older 3080 Ti.

Below is a detailed list of the benchmarks of the graphics cards. The data has been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Starfield 76 71 (-6.5%) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 77 78 (+1.2%) Microsoft Flight Simulator 96 92 (-4.17%) Alan Wake 2 71 66 (-7.04%) Red Dead Redemption 2 79 78 (-1.2%) Forza Horizon 5 126 102 (-19%) Hogwarts Legacy 65 67 (+3.07%) The Last of Us Part I 78 72 (-7.69%)

The RTX 4070 Super emerges as the better card in this comparison. The graphics card has a slight performance lead over the older 3080 Ti, is more power efficient, occupies a smaller footprint in a gaming system, and, most importantly, is a newer product.

This means you will get longer driver support, and access to technologies like DLSS 3 with frame generation that boosts FPS in more demanding titles.

