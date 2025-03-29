Can you play Inzoi on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

Krafton's latest life simulation title, Inzoi, is now available globally and can be played on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, since the launch of Steam Deck in 2021, a large chunk of gamers has shifted toward handheld gaming. This raises the question: Is the game available on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally? Fortunately, Inzoi can be enjoyed on handheld gaming consoles.

Both these handhelds — and even other consoles like Legion GO and MSI Claw — rely on a mobile processor. But even though these processors can run many modern video games, they are not strong enough compared to modern gaming PCs.

So, while you can play Inzoi on these handhelds, the game will run on lower graphics settings. Furthermore, the Asus ROG Ally can run the game much better than the Steam Deck, thanks to its processor and RAM. Below, we'll list the best settings for the game on both consoles.

Best settings for Inzoi for Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally

Best settings for Steam Deck

The game runs well on all handhelds (Image via Krafton)

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1280x720

Dynamic Resolution: On

Max FPS: 30

V-Sync: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Ray Tracing: Off

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Character Display Distance: Very Low

Lighting Display Distance: Very Low

Object Display Distance: Very Low

Background Detail Quality: Very Low

Anti-Aliasing Mode: TSR

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Very Low

Post Processing Quality: Very Low

Shadow Quality: Very Low

Shadow Lighting Effect: Off

Global Illumination Quality: Very Low

Reflection Quality: Very Low

Texture Quality: Very Low

Effects Quality: Very Low

Plant Density and Quality: Very Kow

Shader Quality: Very Low

Best settings for Asus ROG Ally

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920x1080

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Max FPS: 120

V-Sync: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Ray Tracing: Off

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Character Display Distance: Medium

Lighting Display Distance: Medium

Object Display Distance: Medium

Background Detail Quality: Medium

Anti-Aliasing Mode: TSR

Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

Post Processing Quality: Medium

Shadow Quality: Low

Shadow Lighting Effect: Off

Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Reflection Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Medium

Effects Quality: Low

Plant Density and Quality: Medium

Shader Quality: Medium

