Can you play Inzoi on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 29, 2025 12:49 GMT
Inzoi can be bought from Steam to play on Steam Deck and ROG Ally (Image via Krafton)
Krafton's latest life simulation title, Inzoi, is now available globally and can be played on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, since the launch of Steam Deck in 2021, a large chunk of gamers has shifted toward handheld gaming. This raises the question: Is the game available on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally? Fortunately, Inzoi can be enjoyed on handheld gaming consoles.

Both these handhelds — and even other consoles like Legion GO and MSI Claw — rely on a mobile processor. But even though these processors can run many modern video games, they are not strong enough compared to modern gaming PCs.

So, while you can play Inzoi on these handhelds, the game will run on lower graphics settings. Furthermore, the Asus ROG Ally can run the game much better than the Steam Deck, thanks to its processor and RAM. Below, we'll list the best settings for the game on both consoles.

Best settings for Inzoi for Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally

Best settings for Steam Deck

The game runs well on all handhelds (Image via Krafton)
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1280x720
  • Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Max FPS: 30
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Occlusion Method: Hardware
  • Character Display Distance: Very Low
  • Lighting Display Distance: Very Low
  • Object Display Distance: Very Low
  • Background Detail Quality: Very Low
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: TSR
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Very Low
  • Post Processing Quality: Very Low
  • Shadow Quality: Very Low
  • Shadow Lighting Effect: Off
  • Global Illumination Quality: Very Low
  • Reflection Quality: Very Low
  • Texture Quality: Very Low
  • Effects Quality: Very Low
  • Plant Density and Quality: Very Kow
  • Shader Quality: Very Low
Best settings for Asus ROG Ally

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Max FPS: 120
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Occlusion Method: Hardware
  • Character Display Distance: Medium
  • Lighting Display Distance: Medium
  • Object Display Distance: Medium
  • Background Detail Quality: Medium
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: TSR
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
  • Post Processing Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Shadow Lighting Effect: Off
  • Global Illumination Quality: Medium
  • Reflection Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Effects Quality: Low
  • Plant Density and Quality: Medium
  • Shader Quality: Medium

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

