Is Inzoi on PS4 and Xbox One?

No, Inzoi is not available on the PS4 and Xbox One. The new life-simulation game published by Krafton is only available on new-gen consoles and PC. The game's extensive usage of Unreal Engine 5 and AI may be the reason why older-generation consoles cannot fully support its gameplay or processing.

This article will further explore the overall system requirements of Inzoi.

Platforms that can run Inzoi upon release

Inzoi exclusively supports new-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Both were released in 2020, approximately five years before the release of the game on March 28, 2025.

On the other hand, PS4 and Xbox One were released in 2013. The massive gap between their release dates also highlights the gap in the technology used in the consoles. The newer generation of consoles is equipped with hardware that can fully support games like Inzoi in terms of graphics, performance, and more.

Inzoi also has significant hardware demands on PC. Here are some of the game's minimum requirements for PC:

Minimum

Processor: Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6 GB VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB VRAM)

Maximum

Processor: intel i7 12700k, AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D

intel i7 12700k, AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8 GB VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB VRAM)

The hardware is rather powerful and can also prove to be expensive to some. Inzoi prioritizes gameplay and graphics to provide a rich experience of the life-simulation genre. This requires the platform to be well-equipped with hardware that can sufficiently support the game and run it as smoothly as possible. Unfortunately, old-gen consoles just cannot keep up with current requirements.

That being said, it may prove to be a very engaging game for fans of the genre as it allows the characters you build to have their own free will. This interesting mechanic implies that the Zois (in-game characters) will make their own decisions and engage in their own interactions, ensuring unpredictable outcomes and patterns. All of this makes it a rather eye-catching title.

