inZOI insufficient video memory error: Possible reasons and fixes explored

inZOI is a new life simulation game from Krafton, the South Korean game company behind PUBG. It has been making waves among gamers with its immersive gameplay and realistic graphics. However, some players have encountered the "insufficient video memory to run the game" error. This frustrating issue prevents the game from launching or causes frequent crashes.

In this article, we will explore the possible reasons behind this error while playing inZOI and also provide solutions that might fix it. However, if these don't fix the problem, you may have to wait for the developers to patch things up from their side.

Why is inZOI facing an insufficient video memory error?

There can be several reasons behind the newly-released life-sim game returning an "insufficient video memory to run" error. We have narrowed down the list to some of the most common ones:

inZOI requires a certain amount of VRAM to run smoothly. However, your GPU might not be able to match the required capacity, which causes the game to face the "insufficient video memory" error. Outdated graphics drivers: If you're running the new life-sim game with outdated drivers, it could lead to various issues and instability.

If you're running the new life-sim game with outdated drivers, it could lead to various issues and instability. High graphics settings: Running inZOI at high graphics could put a lot of stress on the GPU and hardware, which may lead to your system exceeding the available video memory.

Running inZOI at high graphics could put a lot of stress on the GPU and hardware, which may lead to your system exceeding the available video memory. Background applications consuming VRAM: Other programs like video editors or streaming software running in the background can consume VRAM, leaving inZOI with insufficient video memory.

How to fix the inZOI insufficient video memory error

inZOI is running smoothly on PC (Image via Krafton)

Now that we have diagnosed the possible reasons behind inZoi facing the "insufficient video memory" error, let's look into some of the fixes you can try:

Update your GPU drivers: Visit the official website of NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel to download the latest graphics drivers and install them, as they have improved memory management and game compatibility.

Visit the official website of NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel to download the latest graphics drivers and install them, as they have improved memory management and game compatibility. Lower graphics settings: Since playing inZOI with high graphics settings could consume more VRAM, you should lower them. For this, we recommend you begin with texture quality, shadows, and anti-aliasing. Overall, it's best to play the game at medium or low presets.

Since playing inZOI with high graphics settings could consume more VRAM, you should lower them. For this, we recommend you begin with texture quality, shadows, and anti-aliasing. Overall, it's best to play the game at medium or low presets. Close background applications: You should open Task Manager on your PC and check for software running in the background that can consume excessive VRAM. If you find such software, immediately close it to free up VRAM for the game.

You should open Task Manager on your PC and check for software running in the background that can consume excessive VRAM. If you find such software, immediately close it to free up VRAM for the game. Disable unnecessary overlays: Sometimes, in-game overlays from software like Discord, GeForce Experience, or Steam consume VRAM, which affects gameplay and causes instability. So, disable them through their respective settings to free up video memory.

Sometimes, in-game overlays from software like Discord, GeForce Experience, or Steam consume VRAM, which affects gameplay and causes instability. So, disable them through their respective settings to free up video memory. Upgrade your GPU: It might be possible that your current GPU doesn't meet the minimum requirements for this life-sim game. You can check the title's system requirements and get a suitable GPU for it accordingly. However, before splurging on a new GPU, you should borrow someone else's card (that meets the requirements) to test if it resolves the issue.

These solutions should fix the error and let you enjoy a smooth playing experience. If the issue persists, then the game might not be well optimized, as many others face such issues upon release. In that case, you may have to wait for the developers to release an update or patch to resolve it.

