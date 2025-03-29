Inzoi crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Inzoi is a life simulation game that is being positioned as a competitor to The Sims. While it was highly anticipated, its release has been rough, as it is not well-optimized at launch. In addition to experiencing stuttering and lag, players have reported crashes even when using high-end graphics cards.

Ad

With that in mind, let's explore some of the possible reasons behind the crashing issue, along with a few potential fixes.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Krafton rolls out official patches.

Potential causes and fixes for Inzoi crashing at launch

Even though the Inzoi crashing issue is expected to be resolved with upcoming patches from Krafton, you can try the following fixes in the meantime:

Ad

Trending

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating the graphics card drivers can go a long way toward solving performance issues (Image via Krafton)

If you are running outdated graphics drivers, even on a powerful GPU, you may still experience stutters and crashes due to compatibility issues. Here’s how you can address this problem:

Ad

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. Here, you will find Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Ad

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

Also Read: How to claim InZoi Twitch drop: Rewards and more

2) Run the game as an administrator

If Inzoi's .exe file does not have enough resources allocated, the game can crash. To fix the issue, run the title as an administrator. This can be done by following these steps:

Ad

Right-click on Inzoi.exe .

. Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

3) Verify integrity of game files

If your game files or save data are corrupted or damaged, it can also result in the game crashing on your PC. Follow these steps to verify their integrity:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Inzoi and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.