How to claim InZoi Twitch drop? Rewards and more

If you're excited about InZoi and want to try out the Creative Studio demo before the full release, you can grab a demo key through Twitch Drops. These are special rewards you can earn by watching InZoi streams on Twitch or CHZZK. If you watch for at least 15 minutes, you can receive a demo key to try out the game before release.

This guide will explain the steps to claim your rewards and unlock the demo easily.

How to get InZoi Twitch drops

InZoi is a life simulator game (Image via KRAFTON)

1) Create a KRAFTON ID

If you don’t have a KRAFTON ID yet, go to the official website and create one. After that, link your Steam and Twitch accounts to your KRAFTON ID. This step is essential to receive the Twitch Drops.

2) Watch an InZoi stream

Log into Twitch using the account linked to your KRAFTON ID. Find a live stream under the InZoi category and watch it for at least 15 minutes. A message should appear at the top of the chat window saying “Watch to earn Drops” if rewards are enabled.

3) Claim your reward on Twitch

Once you’ve watched for 15 minutes, go to your Twitch profile. Open the Drops & Rewards section where you should see the InZoi Demo Eligibility reward. Select the "Claim Now" button to add the reward to your account.

The Twitch Drops event started on March 19, 2025 at:

8:00 PM ET for the Eastern Seaboard

for the Eastern Seaboard 7:00 PM CT for the Midwest

for the Midwest 5:00 PM PT for the Western Seaboard

The event ends on March 22, 2025 at:

7:59 PM ET for the Eastern Seaboard

for the Eastern Seaboard 6:59 PM CT for the Midwest

for the Midwest 4:59 PM PT for the Western Seaboard

4) Redeem the demo key

Go to the official InZoi Drops Event page and log in with your KRAFTON ID. Scroll down the page and select "Claim Drops Rewards." After claiming, you’ll receive a demo code.

5) Activate the code on Steam

Open the Steam client, then choose "Activate a Product on Steam" from the menu and enter the demo code you received. If you get a message saying the code was already used, the demo might already be in your library.

If you miss the Twitch event, the demo will be available for everyone starting on March 22, 2025, at the following time:

Midwest: The demo will be available starting at 7:00 PM CT .

The demo will be available starting at . Eastern Seaboard: The demo will be available starting at 8:00 PM ET .

The demo will be available starting at . Western Seaboard: The demo will be available starting at 5:00 PM PT.

The demo will remain accessible until March 27, 2025, ending at the following times:

Midwest: The demo will end at 6:59 PM CT.

Eastern Seaboard: The demo will end at 7:59 PM ET.

The demo will end at Western Seaboard: the demo will end at 4:59 PM PT.

Make sure your KRAFTON ID is linked correctly to avoid issues when claiming rewards. Confirm that Drops are enabled by checking the chat message on Twitch. If you encounter issues with the code, check your Steam library as the demo might already be installed.

Also read: InZOI: Early access PC system requirements revealed

