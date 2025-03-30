How to customize your Zoi in Inzoi

Inzoi offers you several different tools with which you can customize your Zoi to your liking. Before you get started, you'll have the choice of continuing with the Zoi you already have or starting afresh with a blank one. The customization system allows users to customize their Zoi in great detail from head to toe; everything from facial structure to clothing and accessories.

Interestingly, that's not all as the customization options even include AI-designed features that allow you to craft an entire wardrobe with limitless Zoi designs.

Steps to customize your Zoi in Inzoi

Building your Zoi from scratch

When you begin a new game, you'll be asked to put in simple information like name, age, gender, and romantic preferences. Once these are done, you can customize your Zoi by establishing their personality with traits and then provide them with a life path, which affects their social interactions and career desires.

On the physical side, nearly every possible detail can be changed. The customization options include cosmetic changes to facial features and body proportions as well as detailed options like symmetry toggles. At first, the clothing selection may look limited, but with the ability to craft your own, you will be able to expand clothing choices through different textures and patterns that can be based on AI-generated designs or custom-made designs.

Finally, adjusting hair, makeup, or accessories takes customization to another level, giving you the ultimate control over your Zoi. For those who prefer a quicker setup, pre-made presets and downloadable Zois from Canvas provide an alternative, cutting down the time spent in customization while still ensuring a unique avatar.

Making changes to your Zoi

You can customize your Zoi even after setting one up and starting the game, but there are some limitations. You can change your outfit, hairstyle, and makeup by selecting Style Yourself from the in-game menu or by using a mirror at any time. However, the genetic traits, including the facial structure and body proportions, cannot be altered once you have created the Zoi. In addition, age and attraction are also preset options that cannot be changed.

If you want to change things more significantly, the Create a Family option will allow you to add new Zois and define their relationships, be it a roommate, partner, or relative. You will not be able to completely redesign an existing Zoi’s core attributes, but this system allows you to dynamically expand your household.

With a wide array of personalization tools, Inzoi offers a rich character customization experience, balancing detailed design options with flexible in-game adjustments. Whether you want to customize your Zoi to resemble yourself or create an entirely new persona is entirely up to you.

