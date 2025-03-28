Is InZOI on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Yes, InZOI is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The brand-new life simulation game published by the popular video gaming giant Krafton was released on March 28, 2025. In the game, you create and customize your own character, known as a Zoi. InZOI features a fully functional community simulation, which makes it an engaging and interesting experience.

The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It was built using Unreal Engine 5 and will provide players with a consistent gaming experience across platforms.

Why InZOI only supports new-gen consoles

As mentioned, InZOI will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to PC. The game supports new-generation consoles but cannot be run on older-generation devices such as the PlayStation 4.

This is because the game is made on Unreal Engine 5 and utilizes certain AI features. This creation process, along with the game's systematic load on the hardware, may prove to be too much for older-gen consoles like the PS4, which first hit the market in 2013. On the other hand, PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S were released in 2020.

This is primarily why it will only arrive on the PS5 and Xbox's new-gen consoles along with the PC. Even for the PC, its hardware requirements are rather demanding, as it recommends an NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT with 6 GB VRAM at the minimum. These are power-packed GPUs and may cost upwards of $300.

Overall, InZOI is a game that requires a certain level of performance that can only be delivered by the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S in terms of console. This is primarily why it will only become available on these two consoles and not any others.

InZOI is a very interesting simulation game and has garnered mainly positive reviews from the masses. The Zois in the game are said to have their own free will, make life decisions and choices, and engage in interactions openly. This can lead to unique developments, making the gameplay experience very engaging for users.

