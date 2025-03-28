InZOI: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

InZOI is a new life simulation game available on early access right now. It was just released on March 28, 2025, and has already gained quite a large following with its realistic and innovative approach to the life-sim genre. Based on its system requirements, the game is on the demanding side, requiring at least an RTX 2060 GPU to run at decent settings.
That said, gamers who own RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti GPUs will be able to run the game easily, even at relatively high settings. However, for an optimal gameplay experience, it is recommended you tweak the settings. In this article, we'll look into the best settings to run the game on the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti.
Best InZOI settings for RTX 4060
The game looks and runs really well on the RTX 4060 GPU. You get to experience an average of 50-60 FPS at a 1440p resolution with Ultra settings enabled. Of course, we've tweaked the graphics settings a bit to optimize frame rates, but overall, it serves to be quite a perfect balance of visuals and performance.
The GPU easily handles taxing features like ray tracing and add-ons like depth of field, occlusion, and higher post-processing quality. However, note that you should only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.
These are the best settings to play the game on the RTX 4060:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Resolution Scale: 60%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- .Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Lighting Distance: Ultra
- Lighting Display Distance: Ultra
- Object Display Distance: Ultra
- Background Detail Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Ultra
- Post-Processing Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Plant Density and Quality: Ultra
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best InZOI settings for RTX 4060 Ti
The game runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti. The GPU's higher performance threshold allows you to have slightly better graphics settings enabled. We've set the resolution to 1440p, and all graphics settings have been maxed to Ultra. This provides a super realistic gameplay experience. Even with motion blur, depth of field, and ray tracing involved, the game churns out frame rates of over 60 FPS without any issues at all.
These are the best settings to run the game on the RTX 4060 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Resolution Scale: 60%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- .Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: On
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Ultra
- Character Lighting Distance: Ultra
- Lighting Display Distance: Ultra
- Object Display Distance: Ultra
- Background Detail Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Ultra
- Post-Processing Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Plant Density and Quality: Ultra
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
That concludes our guide on the best RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti settings for InZOI. Both GPUs can easily run the game at 1440p, and the high performance threshold of the RTX 40 series GPUs provides greater freedom in terms of optimizing gameplay. You can play around with the ray tracing settings even further to attain a better visual quality, but note that it would come at a significant performance cost.
