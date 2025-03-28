InZOI: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

InZOI is the latest life simulation game developed by Krafton and inZOI Studio. The game was released on March 28, 2025, and is available on early access right now. Its system requirements suggest it is quite demanding in terms of hardware, requiring at least an RTX 2060 GPU to run at playable settings.

However, this shouldn't be a problem for gamers who own the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Ti. The game should easily run at 4K on these GPUs, but we always recommend you tweak the settings for the best results. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the game on the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for a PC featuring the recommended system requirements and running an RTX 4070 or an RTX 4070 Ti GPU.

Best InZOI settings for RTX 4070

InZOI looks stunning at 4K on the RTX 4070 (Image via Krafton)

The game looks absolutely amazing on the RTX 4070 GPU. You get to play at 4K resolution with Ultra settings enabled and still get over 70 FPS. We've enabled ray tracing, depth of field, and other graphical enhancements to add a ton of detail to the game's visual experience.

We've also turned on frame generation, as it helps improve the overall performance while having a small effect on the visuals. However, the difference is barely noticeable at 4K, so you can turn it on without having to worry about a drop in graphics quality.

These are the best settings for the game on an RTX 4070:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale: 60%

60% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out

Greyed out Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality . Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn On

Turn On Maximum FPS: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing: On

On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset: Custom

Custom Character Lighting Distance: Ultra

Ultra Lighting Display Distance: Ultra

Ultra Object Display Distance: Ultra

Ultra Background Detail Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA

TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-Processing Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On

On Global Illumination Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Plant Density and Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best InZOI settings for RTX 4070 Ti

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Krafton)

The game looks even better on the RTX 4070 Ti, thanks to the card's higher performance threshold. It lets you experience upwards of 80 FPS with the Ultra graphics preset at 4K resolution. The game looks amazing visually, with ray tracing adding a ton of realism to the reflections and overall quality.

Other add-ons like motion blur and depth of field add to the graphics quality, making the gameplay feel a lot more realistic and immersive. We recommend you turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. However, since most modern monitors come with these technologies, you likely wouldn't have to worry about turning them on in most cases.

These are the best settings to run the game on an RTX 4070 Ti:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale: 60%

60% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out

Greyed out Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality . Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn On

Turn On Maximum FPS: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field: On

On Motion Blur: On

On Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing: On

On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset: Ultra

Ultra Character Lighting Distance: Ultra

Ultra Lighting Display Distance: Ultra

Ultra Object Display Distance: Ultra

Ultra Background Detail Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA

TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-Processing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On

On Global Illumination Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Plant Density and Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

That concludes our guide on the best settings to run InZOI on Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards.

