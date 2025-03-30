When it comes to playable cities in Inzoi, the game currently has a limited but varied suite. Inzoi is a life-sim game developed by Inzoi Studios. While there are many similarities between this title and others like The Sims 4, there is one major difference: the playable areas. The former features large cities that can be customized according to the player's choice.

This article lists all the cities in Inzoi.

Listing all cities in Inzoi

As of this writing, there are three cities in Inzoi, with two of them playable and the other planned for a free DLC release. These are:

Dowon

Bliss Bay

Kucingku

Dowon

Dowon City in the game (Image via Krafton)

Dowon is a bustling urban city modeled after Seoul, South Korea. The region has a fully operational underground train system, making local travel convenient. The city experiences four seasons in a dynamic weather cycle. A final draw of this place is the unique career opportunities. The Zois can opt for careers in pro-gaming or become an Idol.

The in-game city description reads:

"Nestled in a parallel universe, Dowon evokes the charm of a Korean metropolis. Boasting a climate with four distinct seasons, the city's modern vibes blend seamlessly with the breathtaking natural beauty that surrounds it. Renowned for an arts and culture scene that epitomize the Hallyu wave, visitors can also relax and feel the seasons changing in city parks nestled between skyscrapers. Enjoy a vibrant lifestyle in Dowon!"

Bliss Bay

Bliss Bay in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Bliss Bay is a coastal vibrant city that takes inspiration from American seaside locales like Southern California. It features numerous recreational activities, such as surfing, skating, theme parks, and street food. In terms of career paths, Bay offers career opportunities as a pro athlete. It has a warm climate all year round.

The In-game city description reads:

"Nestled in a parallel universe, Bliss Bay evokes the charm of an American city on the coast. Boasting a climate that stays warm year-round, its sun-drenched, sparkling blue waters and picturesque beaches invite visitors to bask in the sun. The city's iconic amusement park brims with attractions suitable for every age, transforming into a magical spectacle of fireworks at night that illuminates the unforgettable skyline. Enjoy a relaxing and delightful lifestyle in Bliss Bay!"

Kucingku

Kucingku is a planned update on Inzoi's roadmap (Image via Krafton)

Kucingku is currently not among the playable cities in Inzoi, although it is planned to be released as a DLC in August 2025. However, players won't need to pay anything to access it, as all DLCs and additional content released during the game's early access will be free. Thus, the only cost here will be $39.99 (as of this writing) to purchase the game.

Kucingku draws inspiration from Indonesia and its coastal landscapes. For players who want to set their Zoi's life in a beautiful holiday destination, Kucingku seems like the ideal place. Another unique appeal of the city is the large amount of cats populating it.

The in-game city description reads:

"Kucingku is one of the cities in a parallel universe that brings to mind Indonesia's beautiful holiday destinations. Known for its crystal-clear water, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life, it is a paradise for snorkelers and divers. The island is also home to countless cats, making interactions with them an essential part of its unique appeal. Discover fresh inspirations on this tranquil island, a sanctuary of natural beauty."

That concludes our article on all the currently available cities in Inzoi.

