All Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2025 free games and how to claim them

The Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2025 free games are finally here. While the storefront gives away one game for free every Thursday, the festive season means that it might hand out some bigger titles to celebrate it. This may include a large variety of games, ranging from AAA to indie titles, along with different genres like action, adventure, platformers, etc.

This article discusses all the Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2025 free games and guides you on how you can acquire them.

Note: This article is a work in progress. As each new game is unveiled, it will be added to this list.

All Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2025 free games and how to get them

1) Cat Quest & Neko Ghost, Jump! (March 27 to April 03)

Epic Games has started the festive season with a double combo. The first deal in this series will provide players with the opportunity to acquire two cat-themed games for free.

Cat Quest is a cutesy action RPG with a vivid 2D animated artstyle, real-time combat, and Equipment Customization. On the other hand, Neko Ghost, Jump! is a puzzle platformer, where switching is a core mechanic, whether it is swapping between 2D or 3D camera perspectives or switching between your physical and ghost forms to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

How to claim the Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2025 free games

Expand Tweet

To claim the freebies on the digital storefront, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games Store website or mobile app.

Visit the particular game ( in the mentioned time period ) or click on the title available in the free games section on the store's homepage.

) or click on the title available in the free games section on the store's homepage. You'll notice a -100% discount on the said game, found above the GET button.

on the said game, found above the button. Click on the same button, it will then take you to the store's purchase page. Make sure the end amount is $0 and click on the "Place Order" button.

Note that you won't need to input any payment information, clicking on the aforementioned button will automatically add the game to your library. From there, you can download the title and enjoy the free game.

One important thing to note is that these games will be free for a limited period only. Following this, they'll revert back to their original price.The free title will be removed from the free games catalogue every Thursday, and a new game will be added to replace it. This gives players a 7-day time period to claim the freebie.

