All events in Overwatch 2 Season 8: Winter Wonderland, Lunar New Year, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is almost upon us. Called "Call of the Hunt," this cathartic new season brings tons of fresh events, skins, modes, and more. The events, in particular, are returning ones that will help close the end-of-year curtains. Both Winter Wonderland and the Lunar New Year events will also accompany the latest season alongside a fresh Battle Pass to grind.

So let's see what these events have in store for fans, from gameplay to rewards and much more.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Winter Wonderlands and Lunar New Year events explored

Winter Wonderlands

Expand Tweet

Winter Wonderlands returns from last year but now with a twist. For one, it begins on December 19, 2023. Familiar arcade modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt also make a comeback. However, there are a bunch of new holiday-themed skins to obtain as well. Blizzard Entertainment is also introducing the "Winter Fair," a mini-shop for the Winter Wonderlands event.

Here, players can get new Legendary cosmetics like the Formalware Baptiste and Winter Jammies Illari skins as part of a separate event, Battle Pass — which has free-to-play and Premium tracks as expected. They will earn tickets as they play matches and earn Tickets, which can be spent at this Winter Fair. Completing nine games grants 10 tickets, which will allow players to climb the Battle Pass tiers.

This shop will allow redeeming tickets until January 9, 2023. However, note that the Premium tier of the Winter Fair Battle Pass costs 500 coins. So players must spend additional in-game money on top of the Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass to get everything.

On the bright side, any unspent tickets will be converted to credits, so here's hoping the festive skins will be purchasable using the other in-game currency once the event ends.

Expand Tweet

Lunar New Year

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon, the Lunar New Year event arrives on January 30, 2024, for Overwatch 2 Season 8. This sees the return of game modes like Capture the Flag and Bounty Hunter Deathmatch, as well as new themed Legendary skins.

Furthermore, the Mischief and Magic game mode also makes a comeback, this time taking place in the decorated Lijiang Night Market map and featuring new props to transform into.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 arrives on December 5, 2023. Be sure to check out all hero changes for the season to stay ahead of the game. Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.