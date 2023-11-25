Overwatch 2 Season 8: Release date, expected changes, and more

As Overwatch 2 Season 7 nears its conclusion, fans are getting more and more excited for the new campaign. Season 8 has been confirmed to have some fantastic new additions. Not only will it see the release of a new Hero named Mauga, but there will also be tons of changes coming to different aspects of the game.

This article takes a look at Season 8's release date and the major changes coming to the game with its launch.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 release date and time

Overwatch 2 Season 8 will get its global release across all platforms on December 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PT. Those who use Blizzard.net or play on a PlayStation console will be able to preload the seasonal update beforehand (as and when the pre-load option is offered).

Players can refer to the list below for release timings across different regions:

December 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PT (Pacific Time)

December 5, 2023, at 02:00 p.m. CT (Central Time)

December 5, 2023, at 03:00 p.m. ET (Eastern Time)

December 5, 2023, at 09:00 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

December 5, 2023, at 07:00 p.m. GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

December 6, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. IST (Indian Standard Time)

All expected changes in Overwatch 2 Season 8

The highlight of Season 8 is undoubtedly Mauga's release. This dual-wielding Samoan, whose arrival has been long awaited since the days of the original Overwatch, will finally make his debut in the upcoming campaign.

Ever since Mauga's early release, the character has been criticized for his lack of any form of 'tankiness.' However, Blizzard Entertainment has assured fans that the issue has been resolved. The hero's abilities have been adjusted to ensure that he has a commanding presence on the field and enough form of self-sustenance.

During Blizzcon 2023, Aaron Keller and other developers also talked about the return of skins from previous Battle Passes in the upcoming seasons of Overwatch 2.

Players are expecting this change to be implemented with the release of Season 8. This could mean that all previously released Mythic rarity skins, such as Amaterasu Kiriko, Cyber Demon Genji, and others, will be unlocked through the Season 8 Battle Pass and even via the in-game store.

These are all the changes expected from Season 8 as of November 2023.

