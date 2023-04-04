With the recent announcement of Cricket 24, a lot of excitement is brewing among the game's player base. Rumors, speculations, and expectations are at an all-time high for the franchise for the first time since its 2022 release.

Although minimal information is available at this point, we can make a few detailed observations based on several statements by Cricket Australia and developer Big Ant Studios. This article will highlight all the expected tournaments that are likely to appear in Cricket 24.

Tournaments expected for a release in Cricket 24

Cricket Australia @CricketAus COMING SOON



A brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year's Ashes

Here is a list of both confirmed and speculated tournaments set to be included in Cricket 24 based on the information available at the time of writing this article:

1) KFC BBL

KFC BBL, or the Big Bash League, is an Australian professional T20 cricket tournament established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. Eight franchises based on cities participate in this pompous tournament from December through February.

As confirmed by Cricket Australia, the KFB BBL will indeed be one of several tournaments to be included in the game.

2) Weber BBL

The Weber BBL, or the Women's Big Bash League, is the women's version of the KFC BBL, which follows a similar pattern and features current and former members of the Australian national team. The Weber BBL has increased in popularity since its 2015 inception and is a drop-down replacement for the Australian Women's T20 Cup.

Weber BBL has also been confirmed to be in the game.

3) The Ashes tour

The Ashes tour is the primary focus of Cricket 24, closely following the England/Australia test series of the same name. This iconic test series is fully represented in-game, with vivid cutscenes, commentary, grueling press conferences, and training sessions to fully immerse players in the experience.

4) Possible Indian T20 lineup

While no solid confirmation was available at the time of writing this article, Cricket Australia has gone on record to confirm the presence of Indian cricket teams in the game, along with future additions of "upcoming professional Indian T20 teams". It is more than likely that the Indian T20 teams will be added as a future DLC/update to the game, and it is just a matter of time.

5) The Hundred

The Hundred is a professional cricket tournament spread across eight men's and women's teams in England and Wales. In this tournament, players participate in a 100-ball cricket match, which began in 2021.

This relatively new and increasingly popular tournament is also confirmed to be part of Cricket 24's incredible lineup of matches.

6) Caribbean Premier League

The annual T20 cricket tournament in the Caribbean, CPL, was founded by Cricket West Indies in 2013 as a drop-in replacement for the Caribbean Twenty20 tournament. Also known as the Republic Bank CPL, this tournament is also featured by the game's devs.

7) Miscellaneous tournaments

Other than the mentioned tournaments, several different game modes and tournaments, such as the Pro Team, are confirmed to be released shortly afterward, so players and fans of Cricket 24 will have a lot of content to look forward to.

Cricket 24 is scheduled to be released in June 2023 for the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

