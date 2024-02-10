A list of all Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors can be found in the section below, covering major protagonists (and antagonists). The upcoming action-adventure RPG from Square Enix is the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy and brings with it the star-studded cast of the first entry. The list will mention both the English and Japanese voice actors, as well as offer tidbits on the characters' lore.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors for the main cast of characters

1) Cloud Strife

Cloud Strife (Image via Square Enix)

Cloud Strife is the protagonist of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, possessing a cool, collected demeanor. Carrying with him the iconic Buster Sword, Cloud makes his return in the Remake trilogy in a brand-new story that will have far-reaching consequences.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actor for Cloud is Cody Christian and is reprising his role from 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Takahiro Sakurai voices Cloud in the Japanese version, also reprising his role from the Remake.

2) Sephiroth

Sephiroth (Image via Square Enix)

The main antagonist of the Final Fantasy 7 series, Sephiroth needs no introduction. The one-winged angel returns in the events of Rebirth to haunt Cloud and his companions, hell-bent on claiming the planet as his own.

He is voiced by Tyler Hoechlin in the English version of the game and by Toshiyuki Morikawa in the Japanese version. Both of these Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors are well regarded for their roles as the heartless angel.

3) Tifa Lockhart

Tifa Lockhart (Image via Square Enix)

Cloud’s childhood friend and close companion Tifa Lockhart returns with her fists of fury in the upcoming sequel. Keeping her charm and fiery personality, Tifa is quite a popular character.

She is voiced by Britt Baron in the English version and Ayumi Ito in the Japanese version of the game. Ayumi Ito has voiced the character since 2005, making her debut in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

4) Aerith Gainsborough

Aerith Gainsborough (image via Square Enix)

Considered by many to be the main heroine of the game, Aerith Gainsborough returns in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, aiming to defy destiny together with the crew. Her fate still remains uncertain in the sequel, however.

Aerith is voiced by Briana White in the English version and Maaya Sakamoto in the Japanese version of the game. Maaya Sakamoto is also known for her role as Aigis in Persona 3 Reload.

5) Zack Fair

Zack Fair (Image via Square Enix)

The protagonist of Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core, Zack Fair is a mutual friend to Cloud and Aerith prior to his untimely death before the events of Remake. His return in Rebirth remains one of the more surprising additions, and his exact role in the story remains to be seen.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actor for Zack is Caleb Pierce in the English dub. Kenichi Suzumura voices Zack in the Japanese dub.

6) Barret Wallace

Barret Wallace (Image via Square Enix)

The hot-headed leader of the eco-terrorist group known as Avalanche, Barret heads guns blazing into any challenge. Armed with a cannon for an arm, Barret Wallace has grown to be an integral part of the group, going toe-to-toe with Sephiroth himself.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actor for Barret is John Eric Bentley. Masato Funaki voices him in the Japanese dub of the game.

7) Cid Highwind

Cid Highwind (Image via Square Enix)

A former Shinra engineer and a rocket scientist, Cid Highwind is a playable party member in the original Final Fantasy VII. He makes his debut in Rebirth and joins Cloud’s party after resigning from the company.

He is voiced by J Michael Tatum in the English version and Kazuhiro Yamaji in the Japanese version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

8) Biggs

Biggs and Zack (Image via Square Enix)

Biggs makes his unexpected return in Rebirth after his presumed death at the hands of Shinra’s forces during the siege of Mako reactor 7. He is distraught at the loss of his comrades and suffers from immense guilt.

Biggs is voiced by Gideon Emery in the English version. The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actor for Biggs in the Japanese version is Shuhei Sakaguchi.

9) Red XIII

Red XIII (Image via Square Enix)

Also known as Nanaki, Red XIII returns to Rebirth as a playable character. Freed from captivity at the hands of Professor Hojo, Red XIII joins the crew in defending the planet against extraterrestrial threats.

He is voiced by Max Mittelman in the English version and Kappei Yamaguchi in the Japanese version.

10) Vincent Valentine

Vincent Valentine (Image via Square Enix)

Previously a Turk, Vincent Valentine is a mysterious character in Final Fantasy VII. He makes his debut in Rebirth, joining the party shortly after his introduction.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors for Vincent are Matthew Mercer in the English version of the game and Shogo Suzuki in the Japanese version.

11) Yuffie Kisaragi

Yuffie Kisaragi (Image via Square Enix)

A member of the Wutai and a secret ninja-in-training, Yuffie Kisaragi was first introduced during the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Intergrade DLC, with her own standalone chapter. She joins Cloud and his party during the events of Rebirth as a playable character.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors for Yuffie include Susie Young and Yumi Kakazu in the English and Japanese dubs, respectively. Susie Young has also voiced Fuuka in Persona 3 Reload.

A list of miscellaneous other Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors include:

Cait Sith : Paul Tinto and Hideo Ishikawa

: Paul Tinto and Hideo Ishikawa Priscilla : Reese Warren and Rikako Ota

: Reese Warren and Rikako Ota Solemn Gus : Johan Scott and Setsuji Sato

: Johan Scott and Setsuji Sato Cissnei : Kayli Mills and Asumi Nakata

: Kayli Mills and Asumi Nakata Zangan : Jamieson Price and Hiroshi Fujioka

: Jamieson Price and Hiroshi Fujioka Roche : Austin Lee Matthews and Kenta Miyake

: Austin Lee Matthews and Kenta Miyake Rude : William C. Stephens and Taiten Kusunoki

: William C. Stephens and Taiten Kusunoki Elena : Piper Reese and Megumi Toyoguchi

: Piper Reese and Megumi Toyoguchi Rufus Shinra : John Bowman and Toru Okawa

: John Bowman and Toru Okawa Professor Hojo : James Sie and Shigeru Chiba

: James Sie and Shigeru Chiba Reno : Amie Pantoja and Keiji Fujiwara

: Amie Pantoja and Keiji Fujiwara Tseng: Vic Chao and Junichi Suwabe

