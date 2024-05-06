All fishing rods in Stardew Valley

With a wide variety of aquatic life to catch, players will undoubtedly find themselves using all the fishing rods in Stardew Valley. Each is increasingly more effective in catching rarer fish, and gamers get their hands on them as they expand upon their resources and equipment. While fishing can be tough at the start, obtaining stronger ones should allow players to get better at fishing in the game.

There are a total of five fishing rods in Stardew Valley. Here's how they are different and how to obtain them.

Which are all the fishing rods in Stardew Valley?

Players can get their hands on the following fishing rods in Stardew Valley, each of which varies in effectiveness and price:

Bamboo Pole: This is the very first fishing rod that players will find in Stardew Valley. It is given for free by Willy the Fisherman as part of the "To The Beach" quest. After that, it is purchased from the Fish Shop for 500 G, in case players lose the one they received or need extras for co-op sessions in Stardew Valley.

Fiberglass Rod: This becomes available for purchase at the Fish Shop for 1,800 G after reaching Level 2 in Fishing proficiency. It is better than the Bamboo Rod, and players can attach a bait to it but not tackles.

Regardless of the rod picked, fishing is a game of patience (Image via ConcernedApe)

Iridium Rod: This equipment unlocks for purchase upon reaching Level 6 in Fishing proficiency. It is the most expensive fishing rod in Stardew Valley and costs 7,500 G to purchase from the Fish Shop. Both a bait and a tackle can be attached to it.

Advanced Iridium Rod: This is an evolution of the Iridium Rod and is obtained as a reward for getting Fishing Mastery. Players can attach a bait and two tackles to this fishing rod in Stardew Valley.

Training Rod: This is an optional fishing rod in Stardew Valley. It differs from the others in the sense that it is meant for beginners. Fishing can be tough for newcomers to get used to as the minigame is fairly challenging, especially depending on the fish caught. This only allows for catching basic fish, but makes the mini-game easier. It can be bought for just 25 G from the Fish Shop.

We recommend purchasing the Training Rod as it is very cheap for practicing fishing. However, fish caught with this tool will not be above normal quality, meaning players will eventually need to get their hands on better fishing rods in Stardew Valley.