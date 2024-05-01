How to play co-op multiplayer in Stardew Valley

While the solo experience is fulfilling on its own, multiplayer in Stardew Valley can offer a new way to re-live the joys of farming and mining. Both online and local co-op options are available, allowing all kinds of gamers to enjoy the experience. As with many other aspects of the popular indie farming/social sim, however, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

Whether it's a couple looking for a laid-back co-op adventure or a group of friends aiming to grind together, Stardew Valley has them covered. With this guide, players should get a good idea of how they can set up co-op multiplayer in Stardew Valley to play with their friends. Here is everything you need to know.

How to set up online co-op multiplayer in Stardew Valley

Co-op settings in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

For starters, Stardew Valley supports up to 8 players for co-op play, regardless of online or local. Furthermore, co-op is only available on the PC and console versions - in other words, Android, iOS, and PS Vita miss out on it. Furthermore, all progress will be tied to the host players' world, so those joining their friends' save files must bear this in mind.

Here's how you can get started for co-op multiplayer in Stardew Valley:

Select Co-op in the main menu screen. Go to the Host tab. Select Host New Farm to begin a new save file.

This will bring you to a startup screen where you can modify parameters such as:

Character customization for the host.

Number of starting houses for non-host players. This way other players can join right away, otherwise the houses must be built via in-game progression. You can also decide the layout if the houses should be located next to one another or separately.

The Farm type to be selected; the Four Corners map layout is ideal for co-op multiplayer in Stardew Valley.

Profit Margin which decides how much money is earned by selling goods; Normal is the standard Stradew Valley experience.

Money Style, which is either Shared or Separate, lets you contribute to one main pool of cash or have your own pockets for spending.

Once that is done, you only need to invite friends to join their session - which is done by the platform's invites or an in-game invite code. Alternatively, friends can join the session themselves by browsing available multiplayer farms under the Co-op tab.

How to set up local split-screen co-op multiplayer in Stardew Valley

Activities and grinding become even more enjoyable in the company of others (Image via ConcernedApe)

You can enjoy split-screen as well but it is a tad more cumbersome.

Enter a save game in single-player and create a house each for the extra players joining. Connect extra controllers to the device for the required number of co-op players. Head to Options and select the Local Co-op option under the Multiplayer section. Each new player can press Start to enter the game.

The rules remain the same otherwise, minus the following max player restrictions for split-screen:

PS4/Xbox One: 4 players

Nintendo Switch: 2 players

Does Stardew Valley have cross-platform play?

While this seems like a no-brainer, there is no crossplay in Stardew Valley. As such, console players cannot play with PC players and vice versa; PC gamers across different storefronts (such as Steam and GOG) however, can.

Stardew Valley recently saw its update 1.6 which is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Check out more games like Stardew Valley if you enjoy the farming life.