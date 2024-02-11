7 co-op games for couples to play together

It is always a great time to play co-op games for couples if both you and your partner consider gaming as a hobby. If you are someone who prefers staying indoors and having fun with your significant others, video games are one of the ways to do so. The industry offers many spectacular titles ranging from puzzle games to RPGs you can indulge in with your beloved.

The right video games can help you grow close with your partners by taking you both through a narrative journey and strengthening your bonds. So, here are seven co-op games for couples to play together.

Best co-op games for couples to play together

1) It Takes Two

It Takes Two won game of the year 2021 (Image via EA)

It Takes Two is a game that focuses on the journey of two estranged lovers learning to work together again. You and your significant others will play as Cody and May, a married couple, and solve puzzles across a plethora of beautifully crafted levels. The game is sure to provide young couples with an excellent experience, making it one of the best titles to play with your partner.

2) Portal 2

Portal 2 is a fascinating puzzle game that everyone should play (Image via Valve)

Valve's ability to create interesting-level design can be seen profoundly in its 2011 masterpiece Portal 2. For the pair who love solving puzzles, this might be the best co-op game for couples that you can dive into. Besides the mind-boggling puzzles, Portal 2 also has a well-written, thrilling plot that you and your significant other can enjoy.

3) Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is a great game for RPG fans (Image via Larian)

Baldur's Gate 3 is a great co-op game for couples, and it will provide a great experience for those who love playing games together. You and your significant other are guaranteed to have a grand adventure, exploring the Forgotten Realm together and teasing each other over falling for the various in-game characters. Baldur's Gate 3 is an excellent title for those who love well-written stories and RPGs to play together.

4) Stardew Valley

You can also date the NPCs! But make sure your partner isn't getting too jealous (Image via ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley provides a relaxing experience and is a comfort game that people can go back into and unwind. You can fish, own a farm, and even date other players in Pelican Town. Heck, if you want, you can even propose to your significant other in Stardew Valley, making it one of the best co-op games for couples. It is also available on mobile devices, making it one of the most accessible titles in this list.

5) Haven

Haven is one of the best co-op games for couples (Image via The Game Bakers)

Haven is a must-play for those who are looking for some co-op games for couples. You and your significant other will play as Yu and Kay and explore a beautiful planet, fighting various monsters, solving puzzles, and more. Haven also has a great, heartfelt plot, which will surely provide couples with a nice romantic evening.

6) A Way Out

A Way Out provides an action-driven plot (Image via EA)

While It Takes Two's story focuses on a married couple, A Way Out provides players with a classic jailbreak adventure. You and your significant others will play as two criminals, Vincent and Leo, and experience a tragic yet fantastically written tale. It was also developed by It Take Two's developer, which makes it one of the best split-screen co-op games for couples to play and enjoy their leisure time together.

7) Unravel 2

Simple, yet a fantastic adventure that you and your partner can embark on (Image via EA)

If you are someone who enjoys puzzle platformers and wants to relax with your beloved, Unravel 2 is one of the best co-op games for couples that you can play. You will again play as Yarny, and your partner will join your adventure as Yarny's twin. You and your significant other are bound to grow close together as you overcome each challenge the game throws at you by working together.

