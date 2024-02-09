7 open-world games to play while waiting for Assassin's Creed Red

Open-world games have huge, engrossing environments that entice players with countless chances to indulge in adventures. These vast virtual worlds are incredibly alluring, whether you're exploring the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Fallout or scaling ancient pyramids in Assassin's Creed Origins.

While information about Ubisoft's much-awaited Assassin's Creed Red is still scarce, this is a great time to check out other interesting open-world games.

While you wait for the much-awaited AC title which is set in medieval Japan and was hinted at during Ubisoft Forward 2022, lose yourself in these seven open-world games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Open-world games that you can enjoy while waiting for Assassin's Creed Red

1) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is created by the same developer behind the Infamous franchise (Image via SuckerPunch)

While details on Ubisoft's codenamed project "Red" are still under wraps, gamers eager for a Japanese setting can indulge in Ghost of Tsushima. Set in feudal Japan, players assume the role of Jin Sakai, striving to free Tsushima Island from the Mongol invasion.

The game offers a mix of stealth and intense sword combat, similar to the Assassin's Creed series. its Director's Cut edition even expands the experience to the neighboring island of Iki.

2) Assassin's Creed Unity

Unity takes place during the French Revolution (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed series is renowned for immersing players in captivating historical settings. In 2014, Unity transports players to the tumultuous era of the French Revolution in the 1800s. Assume the role of Arno Victor Dorian, an assassin embroiled in political intrigue, alongside notable historical figures, to uncover a dark conspiracy.

Unity's open-world stands out as one of the series' finest, inviting players to traverse the rooftops of Paris and ascend its majestic cathedrals in pursuit of their targets using extreme parkour. The introduction of the black box system adds a unique twist, allowing for stylish and cinematic approaches to eliminating targets.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan is one of the best main characters in a video game (Image via Rockstar)

Assassin's Creed Red is expected to transport players to Feudal Japan, a highly anticipated setting among fans. Another popular setting has been the wild-west, a land of gunslingers. While a game set in it from Ubisoft is not on the horizon, those craving a cowboy experience can turn to Rockstar's 2018 open-world masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Players are met by a vast and immersive landscape in RDR2, which offers a wide range of activities to explore. The game offers a ton of entertaining options, ranging from uncovering murder mysteries to excavating dinosaur remains.

The main character, Arthur Morgan, has gained praise for being one of Rockstar's best main characters due to his beautiful growth throughout this masterfully written narrative.

4) Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 also has two story expansions (Image via CDPR)

CDPR's 2015 open-world game remains one of the most talked-about titles even to this day, and for good reason. The Witcher 3 world is bleak, featuring brutality and demise, as you travel through the war-torn and conflicted countries of Temeria and Redania.

In addition to the amazing world-building, your choices have an impact on each place in the game as well as Geralt's mission to find his adoptive daughter, Ciri.

Every place you visit will feel unique, from the swamplands of Velen to the stone-cobbled streets of Novigrad to the broken remains of Kaer Morhen. CD Projekt Red developed a world that seems both realistic and fantastical, making it one of the best single-player experiences available.

Every location has exciting side quests and other activities that distract you from fast-traveling, making it one of the best open-world games to play.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You will once again play as Link (Image via Nintendo)

If you're looking for a massive adventure through an unknown land, Nintendo Switch's 2023 exclusive title Tears of the Kingdom is the open-world game to explore. TOTK builds up and improvises what Breath of the Wild already provided. From gameplay to the environments, the bar that was set has easily been surpassed.

The game changes each location drastically compared to what was seen in Breath of the Wild. The studio also made various adjustments to the world by changing the basic layout of a region, along with providing new gameplay components in a particular area. These include new dungeons and riddles, as well as floating islands that can be explored above Hyrule.

6) Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Shadow of Mordor takes place before Shadow of War (Image via Monolith)

Tolkien's Lord of the Rings has seen numerous adaptations in a plethora of mediums, and that includes video games. The most well-known of the many video game adaptations of the IP that have ever been produced is the Shadow series by Monolith Productions. The 2017 title Shadow of War chronicles the adventures of Celebrimbor, an elven craftsman, and a Gondor ranger named Talion.

You will travel through the moored lands of Mordor, exploring many classic locations from the books and movies. These include the fabled Minas Morgul before it collapsed to the dark forces. While you wait for Assassin's Creed Red, Monolith’s Shadow of War is undoubtedly one of the greatest open-world games to play.

7) Batman: Arkham Knight

Arkham Knight is Batman's last video game adventure as of now (Image via Rocksteady)

While the latest Suicide Squad may be dividing for fans of the franchise, Rocksteady's 2015 release Arkham Knight is considered by many as one of the best superhero open-world games in existence. Being a Batman game, you will work alongside the GCPD and other associates such as Oracle to thwart Scarecrow's plan of dowsing the city with his fear toxins.

Arkham Knight does an excellent job at offering a new take on the Behind the Red Hood comics. This open-world game offers a new device for navigating the huge city of Gotham, the famed Batmobile. While the crown prince of crime is absent for the majority of the game, Rocksteady substitutes by introducing several new members of the Dark Knight's rogue gallery, including Azrael.