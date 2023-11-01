Top 5 Lord of the Rings games

The Lord of the Rings is a masterpiece that everyone knows about, and it's no surprise that there are plenty of developers who have attempted to bring the product into the gaming world. Its video game franchise offers a variety of experiences, including RPGs and strategy titles. These games draw inspiration from both J.R.R. Tolkien's books and Peter Jackson's film adaptations.

The series captures the essence of Frodo Baggins' journey to Mordor. While some titles have been underwhelming or purely cash-grabbing, a few exceptional games have truly shone.

This article lists the best The Lord of the Rings games and ranks them based on a couple of factors.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the best The Lord of the Rings games

5) LEGO: The Lord of the Rings

The game offers a comedic twist to the popular franchise (Image via TT Games)

LEGO: The Lord of the Rings offers a delightful and humorous twist on the iconic film trilogy, making it a fun and accessible adaptation for both younger and older players. Each character is equipped with their unique weapons, and players can acquire various magical items.

Featuring scenes and scenarios inspired by Peter Jackson's film trilogy, the game showcases Traveller's Tales' signature comedic style and timing. It packs an incredible amount of content and is a must-play for LOTR fans of all ages.

4) The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth 2

Battle for Middle-earth 2 is among the best RTS games (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Battle for Middle-earth 2 is one of the early 2000s' best real-time strategy games, offering a grand scale and the spectacle of The Lord of the Rings for players to command. The title introduced a new difficulty level and expanded the content with new maps and factions. The PC version even allowed players to create their own heroes.

Much of the film's cast has lent their voices to The Battle for Middle-earth 2. Combined with superb graphics and sound, the game offers an immersive LOTR experience. Its strategic elements might not amaze seasoned genre veterans, but it serves as an excellent entry point for newcomers looking to explore the world of RTS gaming.

3) Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor gameplay (Image via Monolith)

Monolith Productions' debut entry into the Middle-earth universe, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, boasts compelling action-adventure combat and a well-constructed storyline. The game features an original narrative set before the events of the franchise's films and is most renowned for its groundbreaking Nemesis system.

The Nemesis system generates unique orc commanders for the hero to confront, and the outcomes of these encounters can lead to grudges that unfold throughout the game.

2) The Lord Of The Rings Online

Lord of the Rings Online gameplay (Image via Standing Stone Games)

Initially launched in 2007, this title is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) for PC. It has a vast and enchanting world waiting to be explored, with a central storyline that occurs during the events of the War of the Ring.

The primary narrative unfolds through volumes. Some of these volumes follow the journey of the Fellowship across Middle-earth, while others run parallel to these events. The game received high praise for its excellent mechanics, rich setting, and story that remains faithful to Tolkien's work.

1) The Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King

Return of the King gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return of the King faithfully follows the storylines of different groups of characters in parallel, including Frodo, Sam, and Gollum, as well as Legolas, Aragorn, Gimli, and Gandalf. One of the best action experiences in the game franchise can be found in this title.

Rather than attempting to reinvent the wheel, this sequel to The Two Towers expanded upon the hack-and-slash mechanics while introducing more multitasking elements. It increased the number of enemies on the screen and offered greater variety compared to its predecessor.