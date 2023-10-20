5 lore-rich MMORPGs to try out if you like Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 has captivated the hearts of many players worldwide with its deeply engaging story and breathtaking universe. It often evokes a strong sense of emotion within the players with its meaningful characters and rich plot. It comes as no surprise that Natsuko Ishikawa, the lead writer for the game, received a standing ovation at the Fan Festival earlier this year.

But with the conclusion of the Endwalker expansion, the ongoing narrative that started with the game's launch ends. With a new journey awaiting players a year away in Dawntrail, here are some MMORPGs you can try if you like Final Fantasy 14.

Five lore-rich MMORPGs like Final Fantasy 14

1) Lord of the Rings Online

The immersive world of Lord of the Rings Online. (Image via Standing Stone Games)

If you are hungry for an immersive MMORPG experience like Final Fantasy 14, you can rely on Lord of the Rings Online. It is a faithful re-creation of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary Middle Earth, often praised for its impeccable attention to detail and a strong focus on storytelling. The developers' consistent and meticulous efforts in ensuring that their lore aligns with the original world are commendable.

You can explore renowned in-game locations, such as the Shire, the Mines of Moria, Lothlórien, Rohan, Gondor, and more. With seven races, eleven classes, multiple professions, and vocations to choose from, you are in for a treat.

2) Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic offers players to play as a Jedi with light sabers. (Image via Broadsword)

Star Wars: The Old Republic is the ideal choice if you want a deeply rich narrative in a sci-fi setting. You can become a part of the Star Wars universe with full voiceover dialogues and stunning cinematics deserving of their own movies. It allows players to create their own distinct experiences by choosing from the eight unique storylines and sixteen combat styles in the game.

Alongside the robust storytelling similar to Final Fantasy 14, in Star Wars: The Old Republic, you can be a Jedi, a Sith, a Bounty Hunter, or many other iconic roles. This freedom to embrace the Dark side of the Force and revel in the chaos is unique in the MMORPG genre.

3) Elder Scrolls Online

Explore the continent of Tamriel in Elder Scrolls Online. (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Elder Scrolls Online also boasts a number of single-player games before its release, like Final Fantasy 14. But unlike the latter, the story of each game in the series takes place in the shared continent of Tamriel.

Elder Scrolls Online is the culmination of all the games prior, allowing players to explore the beloved nation of Morrowind, the province of Cyrodil, and Skyrim, among others. With extensive character customization and a focus on solo or group play, if it's a lush setting you are looking for, then you will feel right at home.

4) World of Warcraft

Ardenweald is a domain of restoration tended by the mystic night fae in World of Warcraft. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft is one of the most popular MMORPGs of all time and a massive inspiration for Final Fantasy 14. It set a standard in the industry with its massive, open world, detailed lore, and loyal playerbase for nearly two decades.

Set in the same universe as the Warcraft series, it occurs within Azeroth, a realm of magic and boundless exploration. With around twenty-four playable races and thirteen classes to choose from, World of Warcraft allows players endless customization and an ever-growing world to explore.

5) Final Fantasy 11

Many of the different jobs and races in Final Fantasy 11. (Image via Square Enix)

Over two decades old, Final Fantasy 11 was the first attempt at the MMORPG genre by its developer, Square Enix. Its critical success and the long-lasting playerbase it garnered are a testament to the dedication of the developers in crafting such a memorable world.

Today, Final Fantasy 14 owes all of its success to its predecessor. However, both games take place in their original worlds, offering a distinct and unique experience.

Final Fantasy 11 is set in the world of Vana'diel, a land filled with diverse landscapes and a rich history. You can experience a different take on numerous facets of Final Fantasy 14 with the twenty-two different jobs available in the game. It is a must-try if you like the Final Fantasy series.