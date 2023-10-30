7 action-adventure games to consider for 2023 holiday season

The 2023 holiday season is coming, and whether you call them action-adventure games or action RPGs, there are some amazing options to consider. Personally, I play more turn-based games, but I have become obsessed with quite a few of the titles on this list.

These games are occasionally a group effort, as is the case with this particular list. I don’t play as many action-adventure titles, so I reached out to my colleagues to give me a few ideas to put on. We will also likely update this list, so check back often.

Action-adventure games can be linear, or they can be sprawling, open-world adventures. The games on this list tend to veer more towards the open world. No matter the game’s setting or content, these are all excellent choices for the holiday season.

Action-adventure games to purchase during the 2023 holiday season

1) God of War Ragnarok

Review Link: God of War Ragnarok

Platforms: PlayStation 5

To be honest, I didn’t really care about Kratos or his adventures until God of War Ragnarok. It all felt like bland, mindless murdering, which admittedly has its time and place. It never did it for me, despite loving mythology since I was a kid.

The story of Kratos wanting to settle down and live his life really got to me though. This was 2022’s GOTY, if you ask me, and is one of the best action-adventure titles you can buy for the 2023 holiday season.

The combat is amazing, and the story will genuinely tug on your heart-strings. There’s so much depth and nuance. You don’t normally expect that sort of thing from a God of War game, but here we are. Get it if you don’t already have it during the 2023 holiday season.

2) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Review Link: Resident Evil 4 Remake

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, MacOS

That’s right, a horror game made the action-adventure game list for the holiday season! There’s never been a better time to give the gift of terror. I like watching people play them, but horror games aren’t for me like the film genre is. So, I was never really a fan of Resident Evil 4.

However, Resident Evil 4 Remake fixes everything I hated about the original game. The gameplay has been improved, there’s more content, and visually it’s stunning. It’s a pretty amazing action-adventure title and is challenging without feeling brutal. We also recently reviewed the DLC, so give that a read.

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Review Link: Spider-Man 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the few games on this action-adventure list I haven’t played yet. In fact, I’m hoping to add this to my 2023 holiday season gift list. Everyone I know who is playing it right now has told me nothing but good things.

Technically, I’ve played a tiny bit of it, but not enough to really get deep into the guts of what it’s all about. With amazing suits, fun gameplay, and an impressive amount of Spider-Man’s Rogue’s Gallery, I can’t see anyone being disappointed getting this during the holiday season.

4) Starfield

Review Link: Starfield

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Don’t listen to the salty Sony fanboys who are downplaying Starfield as one of the best action-adventure titles of the year. They’re mostly just mad that it’s not on PlayStation 5. I would prefer it be there too, truth be told, but it’s also on PC, so that’s fine. It’s a great 2023 holiday season gift, and I’m relatively confident it will get a sale discount.

If you’re a fan of the classic Bethesda RPG formula, you get much of the same here, but with a shiny new coat of paint. I did enjoy the class system, being able to talk my way out of problems as a Diplomat, and lots of other things. I loved how NG+ is basically a randomizer you can do several more times. If you’re looking for a gift for 2023’s holiday season, consider Starfield.

5) Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Review Link: Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Is an action-adventure game I eagerly waited to play for years. Sure, I could have played the Japanese version - but since I can’t read Japanese, that’s a problem. However, it finally came out here, and it allowed me to interview people like Kenny Omega, which filled me with joy.

This 2023 holiday season gift idea brings players back to the pre Meiji Restoration days of Japan. Many of the faces are going to be familiar to Yakuza/Like a Dragon fans, with some notable changes from the original PlayStation 4 title. The action’s intense, the side stories are great, and it’s, overall, a fun, satisfying remake.

6) Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Review Link: Legend of Zelda: TOTK

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

I only really have one negative to say when it comes to action-adventure marvel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: there’s just so much side content. Most people don’t complain about that, but it really activates my choice paralysis.

The gameplay is great, and there are so many amazing ways to travel and make weapons that I don’t really care about weapon durability quite as much. People have made giant robots, jets, and so much more with the technology available in the game. It’s a unique experience in the Zelda franchise. If you don’t have it, get it during the 2023 holiday season.

7) Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Review Link: Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Windows, Amazon Luna

On a personal level, Assassin’s Creed as a franchise isn’t for me. However, this list isn’t about me! I know how popular stealth/assassin games are, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, in our reviewer’s words, was a fitting homage to the game’s legacy. However, for all the stealth gameplay, they’ve added some awesome ways to make life easier, such as the token system.

It might take some grinding, but it can really make some situations easier. When it comes to action-adventure games for the 2023 holiday season, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s not the longest game in the franchise, but it brings plenty of interesting story implications with it.

Action-adventure games never go out of style. Quite a few titles almost made this list, but I may update it to include them in the future. There are still a few months to go before the 2023 holiday season ends, so check back later for more great games.