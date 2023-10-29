7 indie games that would make excellent gifts for the 2023 holiday season

While some may overlook indie games, we think they make excellent holiday-season gifts. Some amazing gems in the genre have come out over the last few years, so that’s what we’re going to look at.

A few of these games are a bit old, and we may not have reviewed many of them, but that changes nothing about how well they hold up.

As other great indie games come to light for the 2023 holiday season, we’ll update this list accordingly. While some may not prefer such titles for their relatively low cost compared to their AAA counterparts, they pack more heart and more interesting stories than most of the bigger releases these days.

Indie games to consider as 2023 holiday season gifts

1) Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Review Link: N/A

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Google Stadia, Mac OS

Disco Elysium is truly an exceptional game in the indie genre. It might seem strange to gift existential dread, but why not? It’s a thrilling, isometric role-playing game that really stood out for its lack of combat. Some people say it’s boring for that reason, but I couldn’t disagree more.

It’s a unique way to approach an RPG, and for the fan of mature, dark themes in your life, it’s an amazing gift for the 2023 holiday season.

2) Sea of Stars

Review Link: Sea of Stars

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows

It’s hard to keep talking about why Sea of Stars is so great, but I will for this indie games 2023 holiday season guide. This RPG is exceptional. While it is not lengthy or telling a story that’s never been told before, the way it’s presented is what matters. Between the story itself and how the various systems work together, the game has a distinct charm.

Sea of Stars is a blend of several classic RPGs, all heralded for their brilliance. Despite the derivative elements, it’s still its own game with its own DNA. Even in the first few hours, I was hit with quite a few emotional moments that I wasn't prepared for. I like how fleshed out the characters are, and their interaction feels real and right. It’s one of the best turn-based strategy games I’ve ever played.

3) Dead Cells

Review Link: Dead Cells

Platforms: Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, MacOS, Windows

I adore roguelites and roguelikes, and Dead Cells scratches that itch perfectly. If you want to give the gift of fun and frustration for the 2023 holiday season, this indie game is a perfect fit. It has a ton of amazing updates and collaborations with franchises like Castlevania, and the concept is simple.

You possess a dead body and constantly try to flee your current surroundings. This means dying over and over again, unlocking permanent upgrades, and getting a little better each time. That’s why I love indie games like this. It’s easy to play, you don’t feel punished for your deaths, and you eventually master it.

There are tons of ways to play, and it has a sharp, dark pixel art style that I think many will love. Dead Cells might be a few years old now but do consider picking this up during the 2023 holiday season for a loved one.

4) Stardew Valley

Review Link: N/A

Platforms: Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, MacOS, Windows

I didn’t play Stardew Valley until just this year, funnily enough. I love such games but never got into them. Once I began to play this charming farming indie title, I was hooked and saw why people adore it so much. This might be the best game you can gift someone during the 2023 holiday season, to be honest.

It has multiplayer, mods on PC, tons of ways to play it, and it’s just relaxing. You can build your farm however you want, interact with people, go on exploration missions, and so much more. It might be the best farming sim game I’ve ever played.

5) Return of the Obra Dinn

Review Link: N/A

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac OS, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

As far as indie games go, I love Return of the Obra Dinn mostly because it reminds me of my youth in little ways. The visuals were based on the old pre-OS Macs and set in first-person. This wasn’t at all uncommon for RPGs or detective games at the time.

The visuals are spellbinding, and honestly, it did a lot to keep my initial interest. I think the “whodunnit” fan in your life will love this as a gift for the 2023 holiday season.

However, Return of the Obra Dinn is also very much based on the gameplay and storytelling. The plot is deep, and the puzzle-solving is a lot of fun to try and wrap your brain around. The “Momento Mortem” item lets you witness the time of someone’s death.

The story is quite compelling, and through the various clues you get from the watch and other methods, you can determine what caused the victims's disappearances.

6) TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Review Link: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Windows, Linux, Xbox Cloud Gaming

When I called this the “best TMNT game ever,” I wasn’t just saying it. It’s 100% a fact. This indie game by Tribute Games does more to reproduce the heart of the original TMNT cartoon than any game before or since.

With huge multiplayer possibilities, a simple but believable story for the Ninja Turtles canon, and, best of all, amazing gameplay, Shredder’s Revenge doesn’t miss.

On top of that, there’s never been a better time to play or gift it for the 2023 holiday season. A new DLC recently dropped, adding more story content and Usagi Yojimbo to the title. It’s sharp, fun, and still the best experience you can have as a Ninja Turtles fan.

7) Cult of the Lamb

Review Link: Cult of the Lamb

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, MacOS, Windows

I adore Cult of the Lamb, but it stands a good chance of delisting in the new year. I don’t want to scare people into buying it for the 2023 holiday season, but this is one indie game that could vanish forever. Thanks to the Unity monetization policy changes, this roguelite could vanish from shelves forever.

It has a cool 1930s/40s style cartoon look, and you play a cult leader trying to indoctrinate and sacrifice the locals. It has amazing top-down, action RPG gameplay with many fascinating powers and weapons.

Cult of the Lamb also has great Twitch integration, so you can get your friends and followers to join in on the fun. The story is dark, but combined with the ultra-cute visuals, it makes for a one-of-a-kind experience.

This is only a taste of the indie games you should consider buying for yourself and others in the 2023 holiday season. As more come out closer to the end of the year, we’ll consider adding them as well, so check in often!