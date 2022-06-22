TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - All trophies and achievements

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is the latest game in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and it features 31 trophies and achievements across a variety of platforms. Many of them are acquired simply by playing through the game, but others require the completion of in-game challenges or playing on harder difficulties.

All of the trophies/achievements in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Throughout TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, there are 31 trophies and achievements for players to collect. They will be broken up into sections for easier viewing. Eight trophies are tied to the main game, and through particular episodes. This also involves seeing the various game endings.

When it comes to the Complete Cast! Trophy, players must beat the game with all 7 characters. That sounds like a lot of work, but players can just jump into Chapter 16 with the desired character and defeat Super Shredder to get this trophy much easier.

Story Trophies/Achievements

Special Report: Complete Episode 1

Complete Episode 1 Piped Piper!: Complete Episode 5

Complete Episode 5 Buffoons!: Complete Episode 7

Complete Episode 7 Empire Strikes Out: Complete Episode 11

Complete Episode 11 Clean Up in Aisle 4: Complete Episode 13

Complete Episode 13 Complete Season: Complete all 16 stages

Complete all 16 stages Complete Cast!: See the credits with all 7 characters

See the credits with all 7 characters Beware Lawbreakers!: Complete the game once and unlock Casey Jones

A few trophies in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge are instead tied to Arcade Mode, and can only be acquired there. All three of these can be completed in the same playthrough with enough skill and dedication.

Arcade Trophies/Achievements

Classic Couch Memories: Complete Arcade Mode in one sitting

Complete Arcade Mode in one sitting Like the Old Days!: Complete Arcade Mode on the hardest difficulty

Complete Arcade Mode on the hardest difficulty Master of One Quarter: Complete Arcade Mode without using a continue

A small set of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge trophies are also only achievable in multiplayer mode, so players will have to play with friends or in lobbies. These can also be completed in one sitting, and do not require a particular difficulty. For the easiest time with Sharing is Caring!, players can cheer their teammate right at the start of the stage, thrice.

Multiplayer Trophies/Achievements

Most Fearsome Fighting Team!: Complete a stage in multiplayer, regardless of mode

Complete a stage in multiplayer, regardless of mode Teamwork: Complete 10 Team Attacks. They need to hit an enemy but do not need to kill them.

Complete 10 Team Attacks. They need to hit an enemy but do not need to kill them. Kind Brother: Revive a fallen ally

Revive a fallen ally Sharing is Caring!: Cheer the same player three times throughout a stage

Some TMNT: Shredder's Revenge trophies involve secrets and in-game challenges. Some of these are particularly challenging, such as Cowabunga It Is, where players need to get a 250-hit combo without taking a single point of damage.

Doing this at the first level on the easiest difficulty makes it more manageable. These are some of the hardest trophies to unlock in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. Some of these simply take time and attention to detail, like unlocking collectibles.

Secret/challenge-related Trophies/Achievements

Biggest Fan!: Find all of the cameos hidden throughout the game

Find all of the cameos hidden throughout the game Multitasker: Complete all of the special requests throughout the game

Complete all of the special requests throughout the game INEFFECTIVE!: Play through Episode 5 as Splinter and defeat the boss

Play through Episode 5 as Splinter and defeat the boss Button Masher: In Episode 9, pop one of the balloons near the end of the stage

In Episode 9, pop one of the balloons near the end of the stage A+B: Defeat a boss using a Super Attack

Defeat a boss using a Super Attack Mode 7: Throw 16 enemies towards the camera with Fling Toss

Throw 16 enemies towards the camera with Fling Toss Cowabunga It Is: Achieve a 250-hit combo without taking any damage

Achieve a 250-hit combo without taking any damage Come On!: Taunt and get hit by an enemy

Taunt and get hit by an enemy Who Needs A Dock?: In Episode 16, defeat the final boss without taking any damage

In Episode 16, defeat the final boss without taking any damage Opening an Antique Store?: Unlock 5 collectibles

Some of the trophies in the game do not fit into any particular category, and thus, are listed here. They have a wide variety of requirements, and some of them take a great deal of time, such as No need for Mutagen!.

It requires having all the characters at level 10, and will take a while to unlock. One of these is based on the rivalry between Casey Jones and Raphael also, for a bit flavor.

Miscellaneous Trophies/Achievements

Breaking Out!: Destroy 200 breakable objects

Destroy 200 breakable objects Pizza Time!: Eat 20 pizzas of any variety

Eat 20 pizzas of any variety No need for Mutagen!: Get all 7 characters to level 10 in Story Mode

Get all 7 characters to level 10 in Story Mode Finally Getting Along!: Play as Casey Jones and have Raphael cheer him on

Play as Casey Jones and have Raphael cheer him on Return to Sender: Deflect 10 projectiles

Completing all of these on PlayStation will reward the coveted Honorable Sensei Platinum trophy, signifying that a player has unlocked everything. There is plenty to see and do in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and by playing the game enough times, many of the trophies will be easy to collect.

