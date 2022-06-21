TMNT: Shredder's Revenge guide - How to defeat Super Shredder in Stage 16

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge has so many interesting and powerful bosses, but none stand up to the wrath of Super Shredder.

During Episode 16: Wrath of the Lady, the game’s final boss shows up. Smashing a bottle of mutagen to the ground, the already-defeated Shredder grows into the form fans may remember from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Secret of the Ooze. While he hits hard and has a few phases to the fight, he can be overcome, and here’s how.

How to best TMNT: Shredder's Revenge’s Super Shredder in “Wrath of the Lady”

Super Shredder, the mutated, powerful form of The Shredder, is the final battle of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. After defeating bosses like Chrome Dome, Wingnut, The Shredder, and Krang, he shows back up for one last battle. Super Shredder is also heralded by a background track by the Wu-Tang Clan.

There are moments in this fight where Super Shredder has damage immunity, and his attacks can linger on screen for several moments. This creates moments of danger, so players need to be careful.

Phase 1 of the fight is from 100% through 50% of his health bar, where Super Shredder has two dangerous attacks. He'll dash and throw fire at diagonals. Keep an eye on which direction he's facing, and move the opposite way before the dash is complete. He's also immune to damage after this attack, so there's no way to follow up.

Super Shredder can also summon fire around himself, but this moment does allow for strikes and super hits. However, the fire will hit those players close to him in most cases. Jumping away from the boss before the fire finishes can keep the Turtles safe, though. After the first two attacks, Super Shredder has to take time to recharge, leaving him open to attack.

This is the best time to strike with everything. These phases will be repeated until the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge boss drops below 50%. That takes the battle to Phase 2. At this point, the attacks are the same, but now they hit much harder. There's an additional ability, though.

Super Shredder can also summon four clones around himself that throw fireballs. They're easy to destroy, but Super Shredder is completely immune to damage while the clones are on the screen. These appear when he's recharging his abilities, so defeat the clones quickly and start battering the Super Shredder.

This phase will continue to loop until the Shredder has been defeated once and for all. Players must be careful, though, because he throws tons of fire attacks all over the screen, and they can stick around for a bit. The main challenge of the fight comes from him being immune to damage for most of the fight. Players must wait until he's resting or recharging, then start dealing damage.

Gamers already had a challenging boss before this in the beat 'em up, where they battle the Statue of Tyranny. Krang finally gets command of the Statue of Liberty body, fighting the Ninja Turtles. It's a relatively easy fight compared to the Super Shredder, though.

The reward for beating Super Shredder in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge's Story Mode is that they unlock Casey Jones. He's the seventh character in the game and can now officially be used on any stage.

