Character Tier List for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge may have just fulfilled every 90’s kids’ dream. It takes classic characters from the franchise and puts them in a beat em’ up game inspired by animated shows and older games.

One of the more polished aspects of the game is how combat works. Each turtle (and human and rat) has their own special moves and attributes. This certainly makes some characters better to use than others. Which of them are the best to pick, though?

Which of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is best fit for Shredder's Revenge?

S Tier

Raphael

April O’Niel

Michelangelo

These three characters can bulldoze through the game on even the highest difficulty. At the top of this tier list is Raphael, whose special attack is one of the strongest in the game. Players can control where the special attack hits, so Raphael can hit the maximum number of Footclan thugs.

One of the more surprisingly good characters is reporter April O’Neil. Her power rating is quite low, but she makes up for it with blistering speed. The big strength of the character really comes from her special attack, where she can spin around the map and take out hordes of Footclan grunts in a short time. In fact, the speedrun for this game even uses April O’Neil.

Michelangelo is another character that can deliver huge attacks in a short time. In particular, his rising attack is a multihit that can shred through enemies (no pun intended). Michelangelo is tied with April for the best speed rating in the game.

High Tier

Leonardo

Donatello

Leonardo is essentially the balence characters in this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game (Image via Tribute Games)

Leonardo is the typical “jack of all trades, master of none” character. His speed, power and range each clock in at 2 out of 3. As such, Leonardo might be the best character to start off with for an initial run. If players want to try a higher difficulty, though, they might want to consider some of the S Tier characters.

Donatello is tied with Casey Jones for the highest range in the game. Watching Donatello's gameplay really shows how useful range is in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. With hordes of enemies flying about, keeping them at a staff’s range can help beat them back and keep that health bar high.

Low Tier

Casey Jones

Splinter

Splinter is the slowest character in this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game (Image via Tribute Games)

Casey Jones certainly has the toolkit to slot in higher on this list. The issue is that his special attack barely does any damage. For most other characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, using their special attack is how they get through tough sections of the game.

Casey Jones does not have this option, but is still fun to play with all of his ranged attacks. Picking Casey Jones is like selecting Duck Hunt or Link in Super Smash Bros.

Although Splinter is incredibly wise, that wisdom does not translate into his gameplay. Splinter has the lowest speed rating in the game, making it difficult for him to get through the levels, even with having a phenomenal power rating.

Tier list aside, this is certainly a game where any player can use any character and do all right. Using characters that are lower on the tier list on harder difficulties is going to be a grind, though. The Footclan do not play around in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, so gamers are going to want to use the best tools available.

