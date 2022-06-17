"You're really going for the throat there, son" - Mizkif reacts to HasanAbi's controversial take on xQc's streamer tier list

In a recent stream, Félix "xQc" made a tier list of Twitch and YouTube streamers. Although he was initially doubtful of the idea, he soon gave in and made an extensive tier list comprising various gamers and streamers across the platforms.

The tier list was met with a variety of reactions. Hasan "HasanAbi" infamously commented his scathing views on both Twitter and Discord, which popular streamer Mizkif recently reacted to on his stream.

One of HasanAbi's messages claimed that he felt Mizkif's content was better than what xQc's tier list claimed it to be. This caused the streamer a good amount of disbelief and pride, and had him say:

"You're really going for the throat there, son."

HasanAbi leaves Mizkif speechless with his comments on xQc's ranked list of streamers

Although Turkish-American streamer HasanAbi kept his tweets protected from non-followers, Mizkif managed to get hold of his scathing comments on xQc's tier list of Twitch streamers.

HasanAbi had written on Reddit that xQc's tier only consists of creators that benefit him or help him gain followers. He also questioned whether the xQc had any reliable metric or data that allowed an authentic representations of the streamers, suggesting that the number of viewers attracted per stream does not always correspond with quality.

xQc ranked himself at the top of the tier list along with three other creators, namely, Summit1G, Asmongold and Tyler1. This did not go down well with many viewers as well who believed that many streamers were unfairly assessed by Felix.

HasanAbi was placed in the 3rd tier of the list or the 'B Tier,' which probably sparked a reaction from the 31-year-old streamer from New Jersey.

Mizkif also believes that creating tier lists can cause a lot of ego clashes and trouble. He added this after his reaction to Hasan's harsh condemnation:

“Here’s the thing I did a joking tier list a few years ago. But this is truly how I feel about doing tier lists of other streamers: it’s very sh**y to do. It just does this, it causes problems for no reason."

Felix has since reacted with a 'level-headed' response to Hasan's objections. Here's what he had to say on his stream:

"Guys, I don't want to take personal attacks, okay? I'll refrain to, but the reality is, I think this is just pure projection. I feel like, calling people out for doing a piece of content, calling it 'Farming it,' and then comparing d**k size on the rate of farming, I think is just his perspective of what he would've done and why he does things."

He also added:

"I think this is a level-headed take that I'm having right now. I think this is level-headed. I actually think this is pure projection. I think this is how he sees events and trending world news or things. He sees it as he has to 'farm it."

What fans had to say about the fiasco

Although there have been a mixed amount of reactions across platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, the primary support iis leaning towards xQc. Some have found Hasan's outburst to be uncalled for. Here are some of the various comments made by users and viewers:

bloo ¡! @bloos_cloos_ hasan, a 30 year old man, cries over being put in B tier on streamer tier list by xqc, an almost 30 year old man, who eats his ear wax, is scared of ants and bites his foot skin on stream hasan, a 30 year old man, cries over being put in B tier on streamer tier list by xqc, an almost 30 year old man, who eats his ear wax, is scared of ants and bites his foot skin on stream

Nearns ☄️ @N3ARNS its the fact xQc thought of Hasan as a friend and to see these messages after staying at his house its just so pathetic lmao its the fact xQc thought of Hasan as a friend and to see these messages after staying at his house its just so pathetic lmao

ParaGlobalism 🌐 @Paraglobalism Honestly the saddest part in this whole situation is that B tier is honestly too generous for hasan and I'm sure xqc only placed him that highly out of friendship Honestly the saddest part in this whole situation is that B tier is honestly too generous for hasan and I'm sure xqc only placed him that highly out of friendship

realspeech @CallMePepee

He only has an auidience because hes very good looking(helps with the female auidience) , and capitalizes on the recent mordern surge in socialistic ideas, that's why hes gets such traffic. Other than that he is ehh. Reactor with half the time him missing. @bloos_cloos_ He is actually b tierHe only has an auidience because hes very good looking(helps with the female auidience) , and capitalizes on the recent mordern surge in socialistic ideas, that's why hes gets such traffic. Other than that he is ehh. Reactor with half the time him missing. @bloos_cloos_ He is actually b tierHe only has an auidience because hes very good looking(helps with the female auidience) , and capitalizes on the recent mordern surge in socialistic ideas, that's why hes gets such traffic. Other than that he is ehh. Reactor with half the time him missing.

TheTinyTerror @DaTinyTerror @bloos_cloos_ I dont think he actually cared that much, its just content reaction. @bloos_cloos_ I dont think he actually cared that much, its just content reaction.

Many also believed that Hasan's antics were only to garner attention since Felix is a huge streamer and an influential figure in the Twitch community.

xQc was formerly a competitive Overwatch gamer, having retired three years ago. He is now a Luminosity Gaming streamer. The well-known Twitch personality now spends much of his time on Twitch responding to clips, playing various games, and even conversing with his chat.

