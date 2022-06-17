"Sykkuno is a big fan of the LOL"- Disguised Toast reveals Sykkuno's favorite words to use in chat

While waiting to play with him on stream, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" read out his chats with Thomas "Sykkuno", revealing his favorite words to use on discord. Toast had been waiting for almost half an hour for a pre-planned gaming stream with the now YouTube streamer Sykkuno and had to DM him when he did not turn up.

As Jeremy read out his exchange with Thomas, he exposed the latter's propensity to use LOLs and IDKs while chatting with fellow streamers. Toast even ran a quick search for how many times Sykkuno had used the word in their shared discord chat, and the numbers are quite astounding.

Disguised Toast shares the outrageous number of times Sykkuno says LOL in chat

(TIMESTAMP 00:34:26)

Before doing his daily Wordle and Herdle, Toast told his chat that today was going to be a joint stream with Sykkuno:

"Welcome to today's stream. Today, I will be playing games with my good buddy Sykkuno. In a sponsored scene... so that should be fun."

He said that the YouTube streamer will be joining him in 24 minutes, which turned out to be an optimistic estimate. He said:

"I am going to start in about 24 minutes. He might join me a little bit earlier. Yeah, good times to be had today."

After explaining his late night ad streams to circumvent Twitch's rules and other pre-stream shenanigins, Toast waited for his friend for about 20 minutes before realizing that his sponsored stream was actually scheduled for the next day. As his viewers bombarded him with messages asking him to still stream, he texted Sykkuno, asking if he would be up to play some games:

"Let me message Sykkuno. So, you wanna play games brother?"

After a bit, he replied and Toast read it out loud. Prefacing the answer with disappointment:

"Nevermind. I literally just got up a bit ago. LOL. But maybe later if you are still..... IDK."

After a nod, Disguised Toast revealed how much his friend loves using the abbreviations:

"Sykkuno is a big fan of the LOL in all caps, and also the IDK."

To prove his point, Toast searched how many times Sykkuno has used those phrases in chat, laughing at the results:

"Let me search up how many times he typed IDK in our history of discord. 73 results! That's a lot of IDKs. What about LOL. 211? Wait what, I mean. Holy cr**! That's a lot of LOLs. And what about OGOD? 64. Yeah, yeah. That's crazy."

Fans reacting to Toast's chat history with Sykkuno

Fans really wanted Toast to still stream when he told them about the date mix-up. Chat asked him to either play alone or ask Sykkuno if he can join.

Toast's fans did not want him to end stream (Image via Disguised Toast/ Twitch)

Disguised Toast's chat let out their own LOLs and IDKs after finding out that they are Sykkuno's favorite words.

Fans love the chat history being exposed (Image via Disguised Toast/Twitch)

Some even praised Sykkuno for being a fun guy who always laughs out loud.

Chat reacting to Sykkuno's excessive usage of LOL and IDK (Image via Disguised Toast/ Twitch)

Even though the friends could not have a fun gaming session, Toast promised to host a double stream the next day. So the fans will probably (if he doesn't mix up the dates again) get a fun stream of Toast and Sykkuno playing together because that is sure to be a good time.

