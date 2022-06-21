TMNT: Shredder's Revenge guide - How to defeat Chrome Dome in stage 13

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge features a wealth of challenging bosses through the course of the beat ‘em up, including the Foot Clan’s own Chrome Dome. Chrome Dome, the boss of Episode 13: Technodrome Redux, can be a difficult one to get through, but there are ways to swiftly best Foot Clan’s robot. He’s the second boss of this stage and is a real threat as the guardian of the Technodrome.

What does it take to defeat Chrome Dome in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge?

Chrome Dome shows up as a boss fight while exploring the Technodrome in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge after besting General Traag. The robot was originally created to oversee the development of the Technodrome Mark-II, but he has a wealth of powerful attacks at his disposal.

Originally showing up in the episode “Planet of the Turtleoids, Part 1,” he comes back in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge to bombard players with lasers and missiles. While fighting Chrome Dome, players need to be aware of his strongest attack, a barrage of missiles. While he’s moving around, the boss fires loads of missiles that players must avoid.

In addition to the missiles, Chrome Dome also summons a group of Foot Clan ninjas around the same time, forcing players to deal with them while also dodging missiles. The missiles don’t target the Turtles but explode around the stage instead. He can also rush down a player and fire off a short-charge electrical blast from his hands.

The hardest part is when the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge boss leaps off the stage, in a move reminiscent of Shredder in TMNT: Turtles in Time. He leaps off-screen and punches the players from a first-person perspective. He can’t be attacked this way and will eventually return to the battle, but there’s a way to get it done faster.

Players need to grab a Foot Clan ninja and throw him at the screen. This will make Chrome Dome return to the stage early and will also be stunned. This is the best time to start spamming special attacks and combos to do as much damage as possible. He will do this several times during the battle, so make sure to do the Fling Toss (down+attack) to hurl the Foot Clan soldier at the screen.

After a few rounds of this, Chrome Dome will be defeated, and players will be done with episode 13 of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. There are a few optional challenges for this stage as well.

The first is to defeat a Stone Warrior with Super Attacks, and challenge number two is to defeat two enemies with Power Pizza. The third challenge involves throwing enemies into the various pits that litter the Technodrome.

While the Technodrome is a fairly long stage, there are only two unlockables in the whole area. A VHS tape (for Vernon) and a Crystal Shard (for the Neutrinos) are available to find. The VHS tape is in one of the Foot Clan crates, and the Crystal Shard is also in a Foot Clan box in the destroyed area of the base.

Chrome Dome may initially seem challenging in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, but the wise usage of Fling Toss will make the robot short-circuit and send players on to stage 14 of the new arcade-style beat ‘em up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far