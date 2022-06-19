Every Crystal Shard location in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Crystal Shards are one of several collectibles players can pick up in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

There are three Crystal Shards to find and they are used to power Neutrino's hover car. Players will notice that they are tasked with finding these Crystal Shards as part of a special request.

They aren't extremely difficult to find, as there are only a few of them, but players can run right past them if they aren't looking closely. Just be prepared to search for them in levels 11, 13, and 15.

Where to find the three Crystal Shards in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Players will be able to find the three Crystal Shards throughout the main story. All three come later in the game and can be obtained by breaking a crate.

Crystal 1

Break this crate for the first Crystal Shard in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Image via Tribute Games)

The first Crystal Shard found in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is at level 11. Players will fight through the level and make their way into the Natural History Museum.

After dropping into the warehouse area of the building, a horde of Triceraton enemies will attack. Defeat them and start to move through the room to the next area of the level.

Before fully moving to the next area, stop at the crate. Break the crate open and the Crystal Shard will be revealed. Walk over it to obtain the shard and claim the first of the three.

Crystal 2

This is the location of the second Crystal Shard in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Image via Tribute Games)

Players can get their hands on the second Crystal Shard during level 13 of the Shredder's Revenge story. It can be found fairly close to the end of the mission in another Foot Clan Crate.

As players battle through the destroyed base, they will take on quite a few members of the Foot Clan. They will know they are close to the Crystal Shard after defeating several members in white outfits.

This is followed by a singular orange-clad Foot Clan member. Jump across the gap, defeat the enemy, and look to the crate at the top of the level. Destroy it to free the Crystal Shard and walk over it to add it to the collection.

Crystal 3

Find the third Crystal Shard in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge here (Image via Tribute Games)

Level 15 is one of the last missions in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It is also the last place to find a Crystal Shard. While others are found far into the stages, this one can be gathered early on.

Players will fight their way into Shredder's base. A short battle with some Foot Clan members takes place right in front of a statue of the iconic TMNT villain. Deal with them and move forward a bit, avoiding spikes shooting from the ground.

Players will find a platform right ahead with multiple crates and several explosive barrels. Hit the barrels and back away to make room. Destroy the very bottom crate and grab the third and final Crystal Shard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far