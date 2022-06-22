Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - All Classic headline newspaper locations

Publisher Dotemu's latest success story is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It is a recently released beat 'em up developed by Tribute Games, whose key members are known for Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game.

The publisher has a track record for reviving nostalgic 80s and 90s gaming experiences with a modern flair. So it is not too surprising that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has been a smash hit among fans and critics alike.

Tribute Games @TributeGames Classic Recipe. Fresh new ingredients & toppings!! Order in slice of Ninja-packed action with extra mutant mayhem TODAY! 🕹️

@TMNT

@Dotemu x @Nickelodeon Classic Recipe. Fresh new ingredients & toppings!! Order in slice of Ninja-packed action with extra mutant mayhem TODAY!🕹️ #ShreddersRevenge is NOW available on PC, PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, and Game Pass! 💥Classic Recipe. Fresh new ingredients & toppings!! Order in slice of Ninja-packed action with extra mutant mayhem TODAY! 🍕🍍🕹️@TMNT #ShreddersRevenge is NOW available on PC, PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, and Game Pass!@Dotemu x @Nickelodeon https://t.co/uDpaXGOD12

The adventure sees the iconic team of four badass turtles return: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello in a new sidescroller brawler (with more unlockable characters). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is inspired by the series developed by Konami during the 80-90s.

The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players can enjoy it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Gamers can engage in co-op with friends, either online or local.

All the locations of Classic headline collectibles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

There are a total of three newspapers to find throughout the main campaign. All of them can be collected within the first four episodes of the game.

1) Classic headline newspaper #1 location

An obvious target (Screenshot from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge)

The first one will be encountered in Episode 1 in the Channel 6 news station area. Proceed after the falling lights and move to the upper section of the screen. A box can be seen sitting by its lonesome. Break it open to find the first Classic headline newspaper. The box also sits next to a pizza pickup.

2) Classic headline newspaper #2 location

Hiding in plain sight (Screenshot from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge)

The next collectible can be found when playing through Episode 2. At this level, players will eventually come across a TV store called TV Zone. It has a trashcan sitting next to it. Break it open to discover and collect the second Classic headline newspaper. For further clarity, a purple car can be seen to the right of the trashcan.

3) Classic headline newspaper #3 location

Shying away in a corner (Screenshot via Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge)

The third one appears in Episode 4 of the game. Proceed through the zoo until players encounter a pamphlet stand in the corner. It also sits next to a cage with three ecstatic monkeys. Break open the stand to get Classic headline newspaper #3.

What do the Classic headline collectibles do?

Tribute Games @TributeGames Casey Jones would love to be on the court in the



Wishlist or Pre-order now:



#Game4 #BleedGreen #DubNation Casey Jones would love to be on the court in the #NBAFinals but he has to get ready for TMNT #ShreddersRevenge coming to PC and Consoles on June 16.Wishlist or Pre-order now: shredders-revenge.com 💥🏀 Casey Jones would love to be on the court in the #NBAFinals but he has to get ready for TMNT #ShreddersRevenge coming to PC and Consoles on June 16. Wishlist or Pre-order now: shredders-revenge.com #Game4 #BleedGreen #DubNation https://t.co/nNHxYow0Wc

This is part of a Special Request at Burne's Office. Turning in all three Classic headlines earns players 50 points. This is one of the many locations on the world map. Other collectibles can also be similarly turned in for points. Achievement hunters will be pleased to know that finding every collectible (there are 34 in all) is key to earning the Multitasker achievement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far