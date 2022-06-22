Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - All Classic headline newspaper locations

Publisher Dotemu's latest success story is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It is a recently released beat 'em up developed by Tribute Games, whose key members are known for Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game.
The publisher has a track record for reviving nostalgic 80s and 90s gaming experiences with a modern flair. So it is not too surprising that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has been a smash hit among fans and critics alike.
The adventure sees the iconic team of four badass turtles return: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello in a new sidescroller brawler (with more unlockable characters). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is inspired by the series developed by Konami during the 80-90s.
The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players can enjoy it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Gamers can engage in co-op with friends, either online or local.
All the locations of Classic headline collectibles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
There are a total of three newspapers to find throughout the main campaign. All of them can be collected within the first four episodes of the game.
1) Classic headline newspaper #1 location
The first one will be encountered in Episode 1 in the Channel 6 news station area. Proceed after the falling lights and move to the upper section of the screen. A box can be seen sitting by its lonesome. Break it open to find the first Classic headline newspaper. The box also sits next to a pizza pickup.
2) Classic headline newspaper #2 location
The next collectible can be found when playing through Episode 2. At this level, players will eventually come across a TV store called TV Zone. It has a trashcan sitting next to it. Break it open to discover and collect the second Classic headline newspaper. For further clarity, a purple car can be seen to the right of the trashcan.
3) Classic headline newspaper #3 location
The third one appears in Episode 4 of the game. Proceed through the zoo until players encounter a pamphlet stand in the corner. It also sits next to a cage with three ecstatic monkeys. Break open the stand to get Classic headline newspaper #3.
What do the Classic headline collectibles do?
This is part of a Special Request at Burne's Office. Turning in all three Classic headlines earns players 50 points. This is one of the many locations on the world map. Other collectibles can also be similarly turned in for points. Achievement hunters will be pleased to know that finding every collectible (there are 34 in all) is key to earning the Multitasker achievement.