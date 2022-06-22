The entire trophy and achievement list in The Quarry

With 186 endings, The Quarry serves as one of the most replayable games in recent memory. There are also tons of achievements gamers can earn based on how they play and the decisions they make.

Most of the achievements are based on keeping certain characters alive. There are some that are even based on performance during quick time events, though (of which there are a lot in The Quarry). Here are some goals that gamers can aim for when they pick up the game.

How many achievements are there in The Quarry?

There are forty achievements all together in the Quarry (41 for PlayStation players since they give a platinum trophy for 100% completion). Here is every achievement and how to complete it:

Prologue, Chapters 1-9 and Epilogue: Complete all chapters and see Epilogue.

Creature Feature: This is unlocked by starting up Movie Mode. This will display the game as a feature film with needing to do any inputs.

What’s This?: Players just need to find their first clue for this achievement.

It’s All Coming Together: This gets unlocked when the player finds a clue that leads to another clue.

Meddling Kids: Players will need every clue in the game to unlock this. Keep in mind that going for this will prevent any player from getting all of the Tarot Cards in one playthrough.

Forewarned is Forearmed: Just find one of Eliza’s Tarot Cards.

Decked Out: This is for collecting every Tarot Card in The Quarry.

Hard Pass: Conversely, this is unlocked by not getting any Tarot readings from Eliza

Nick of Time: As Ryan, players will need to rescue Nick after the first Werewolf attack. Make sure to take both shortcuts for this achievement.

Lover’s Quarrel: This refers to Nick killing Abigail. To unlock it, simply don’t shoot Nick as he transforms into a werewolf.

Reactionist: For this, players will need to make 15 successful interrupts in a playthrough

You’re Breathtaking!: There are several points in the game where the player needs to stp breathing for a time to avoid becoming prey. If a player can hold their breath for long enough every time, they get this achievement.

The Truth is Out There: Find one piece of evidence.

Conspiracy Theorist: Find the piece of evidence in every one of the ten chapters in The Quarry.

Peanut Butter Butterpops!: This is the marksman achievement for the game. To earn it, players must never miss a shot.

Nobody’s Fool:This one is pretty elaborate. To unlock it, Jacob needs to admit to Emma that he sabotaged the van. This would require Emma turning into a werewolf, Ryan shooting Chris at the end, and Jacob surviving several near death experiences.

Just a Flesh Wound: Early on in the game, Abi and Emma can break into the cabin. This means when Dylan calls for help in the radio hut, the werewolf will come and bite him. Get this achievement by cutting off his hand as Ryan.

Bizarre yet Bonafide: As Laura, figure out Travis’ birth date through exploring the jail. This is done by examining the birthday card and calendar in the empty offices.

Above the Law: To get this, make Travis and Laura work together. This is achieved by taking the syringe and sedating Travis instead of shooting him.

Phlebotomy: This is unlocked if the player decides to let Laura bite Ryan in Chapter Nine.

Mutually Assured: This achievement is for having Laura and Travis kill each other. Simply don’t shoot Chris as Ryan in Chapter Nine

Should’ve Gone to the Motel: To unlock this, players need to spare Travis’ life in the jail and have Ryan die from the stab wound he suffers from Bobby. This will lead to Laura killing Travis at the end and then reuniting with Max.

Family Matters: Kill all of the Hacketts for this achievement. That’s Jedediah, Constance, Travis, Chris, Bobby and even Caleb and Kaylee.

Hackett’s Quarry Massacre: Everybody dies.

Rough Night: Everybody lives.

Last Man Standing: Only Ryan survives.

The Final Girl: Only Kaitlyn Survives.

Blood Pact: Everyone becomes a werewolf.

The White Wolf: Kill Silas Vorez.

Players can endeavor to collect all of these trophies, but that's easier said than done. The Quarry's intricacies and winding paths make for a tumultuous gaming experience.

