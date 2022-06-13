How to kill Laura in The Quarry

The latest story-telling horror game, The Quarry, has finally hit the market. Most well-known for being popularized by Telltale Games, the genre has had time to grow and mature into something almost indistinguishable from its roots. The most popular modernization of the story horror genre is 2015's Until Dawn.

One of the biggest drawing factors for these types of games is the sheer amount of replayability they have. Whether it be seeing if only a few smaller changes have any impact on the story or making bigger changes in a playthrough to get a vastly different ending, these games can be played multiple times and still be fresh.

One of the biggest choices a player can make in these games is the choice of whether a character dies. These can choices can be as direct as giving the player a choice to save a dying character or as subtle as locking a door behind them only to realize that someone is still outside. But what about The Quarry?

The Police Station and how it ties to Laura's Death in The Quarry

It should go without saying that this article will contain spoilers for The Quarry. Games in this genre are best experienced blind as going in without prior knowledge can avoid swaying the player's decision-making. However, for players who are on a second playthrough or do not care, feel free to read on.

Laura is one of the first characters players encounter in their playthrough. She is also one of the first playable characters players take control of in the prologue. She and her boyfriend Max get into a car accident before running into another important character, Sheriff Travis. The prologue also gives the player their first hard choice.

However, the prologue leaves the player at a bit of a cliffhanger as is customary with these kinds of titles. As the game progresses, players will be faced with more life-threatening choices for these characters. Returning to Laura, there is a seemingly meaningless choice the player makes that determines her fate.

Later in the game, Laura and Max are brought to a police station by Sheriff Travis. When making their escape, the player will be given the choice between using the drug on Sheriff Travis or attempting to kill him. The syringe containing the drug can be found in the upstairs locker. Do not collect the syringe and go back to bed.

The next morning, Laura will fake being in pain to lure Sheriff Travis into the cell. Once completed, Laura will escape the police station but leave Sheriff Travis with a gunshot wound. Doing this will result in Sheriff Travis opting to kill not just Laura but Ryan as well. If done correctly, Sheriff Travis will always kill Laura in Chapter 9.

Here is a shortened list of how to kill Laura in the game:

Do not pick up the syringe in Chapter 7

Go straight to bed when roaming the police station

Shoot Sheriff Travis

Play Chapter 9 like usual

There are many choices players can make in these games of the genre and The Quarry certainly does not dissapoint. Whether players are going for the worst ending possible where all the characters die or just simply do not care for Laura and want to see her get her comeupins. This is how to kill Laura in The Quarry.

